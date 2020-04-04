How Many Abitare In S.p.A. (BIT:ABT) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Abitare In S.p.A. (BIT:ABT), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Check out our latest analysis for Abitare In

Abitare In Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when CEO & Director Marco Grillo bought €97k worth of shares at a price of €34.00 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of €34.00. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the Abitare In insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 6.46k shares for €235k. But insiders sold 4681 shares worth €216k. Overall, Abitare In insiders were net buyers last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

BIT:ABT Recent Insider Trading April 4th 2020 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insiders at Abitare In Have Bought Stock Recently

Over the last quarter, Abitare In insiders have spent a meaningful amount on shares. Overall, two insiders shelled out €235k for shares in the company -- and none sold. This makes one think the business has some good points.

Does Abitare In Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Our data suggests Abitare In insiders own 3.9% of the company, worth about €3.4m. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Abitare In Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Abitare In insiders are expecting a bright future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Abitare In (3 don't sit too well with us!) that we believe deserve your full attention.