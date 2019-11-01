How Many ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (BME:ACS) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios, S.A. (BME:ACS), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

View our latest analysis for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

Vice-Chairman José María Loizaga Viguri made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for €1.2m worth of shares at a price of €34.07 each. That implies that an insider found the current price of €36.39 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

While ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

BME:ACS Recent Insider Trading, November 1st 2019 More

ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership of ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insiders own about €1.6b worth of shares (which is 14% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios Insiders?

The fact that there have been no ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for ACS Actividades de Construcción y Servicios.