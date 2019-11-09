How Many Adventus Mining Corporation (CVE:ADZN) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Adventus Mining Corporation (CVE:ADZN).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Adventus Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the President, Christian Kargl-Simard, sold CA$918k worth of shares at a price of CA$1.02 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of CA$0.98. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 97000 shares worth CA$87k. But insiders sold 1000000 shares worth CA$1.0m. In total, Adventus Mining insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The sellers received a price of around CA$1.02, on average. It's not particularly great to see insiders were selling shares at below recent prices. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSXV:ADZN Recent Insider Trading, November 9th 2019 More

I will like Adventus Mining better if I see some big insider buys.

Insiders at Adventus Mining Have Bought Stock Recently

There was some insider buying at Adventus Mining over the last quarter. Independent Director Mark Wellings purchased CA$47k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Adventus Mining

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. From looking at our data, insiders own CA$2.6m worth of Adventus Mining stock, about 2.6% of the company. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adventus Mining Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. The insider transactions at Adventus Mining are not inspiring us to buy. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. Of course, the future is what matters most.