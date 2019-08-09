How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of US$5.4b, AECOM is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about ACM.

Check out our latest analysis for AECOM

NYSE:ACM Ownership Summary, August 9th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About AECOM?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

AECOM already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 88% of the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at AECOM's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

NYSE:ACM Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Hedge funds don't have many shares in AECOM. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of AECOM

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.