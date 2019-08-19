How Many American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ:AOBC), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

American Outdoor Brands Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Director Robert Brust made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$63k worth of shares at a price of US$14.83 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$7.78). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Robert Brust was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Robert Brust purchased 5840 shares over the year. The average price per share was US$15.03. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AOBC Recent Insider Trading, August 19th 2019 More

Does American Outdoor Brands Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. From our data, it seems that American Outdoor Brands insiders own 2.1% of the company, worth about US$9.0m. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The American Outdoor Brands Insider Transactions Indicate?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think American Outdoor Brands insiders are doubting the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in American Outdoor Brands, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

