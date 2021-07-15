Many Americans embrace falsehoods about critical race theory

FILE PHOTO: A Virginia School board meeting reflects a battle playing out across the country over a once-obscure academic doctrine known as Critical Race Theory, in Ashburn
Chris Kahn
·3 min read

By Chris Kahn

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Critical race theory, a once-obscure academic concept that has sparked school board protests and classroom bans in some states, is largely misunderstood among the general public, even by those who say they are familiar with what it teaches about racism in America, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll.

The national opinion survey taken on Monday and Tuesday found that 57% of adults said they were not familiar with the term, also known by its shorthand, CRT, which asserts that racism is woven into the U.S. legal system and ingrained in its primary institutions.

Many of those who said they were familiar with it answered follow-up questions that showed they embraced a variety of misconceptions about critical race theory that have been largely circulating among conservative media outlets.

For example, 22% of those who said they were familiar with critical race theory also think it is taught in most public high schools. It is not.

Thirty-three percent believe it “says that white people are inherently bad or evil” or that “discriminating against white people is the only way to achieve equality.” It does not.

Among respondents who said they were familiar with CRT, only 5% correctly answered all seven true-false questions that the poll asked about the history and teachings of critical race theory. Only 32% correctly answered more than four of the seven questions.

The poll showed that a bipartisan majority of Americans say that high school students should learn about slavery and racism in America. Yet respondents were more opposed to teaching critical race theory, which maintains that the legacy of slavery and Jim Crow racial segregation laws continues to create an uneven playing field for nonwhite Americans.

For example, 78% of adults, including nine in 10 Democrats and seven in 10 Republicans, said they supported teaching high school students about slavery in the United States. Seventy-three percent of adults, including nine in 10 Democrats and six in 10 Republicans, support teaching high school students about racism and its impact on the country.

Still, 36% of Americans said they would support a ban on CRT in public schools. The responses were divided along party lines: a majority of Democrats – 51% - opposed a school ban, while a majority of Republicans – 54% - supported one.

TEACHING BANS

As Americans tackle racial and social injustice after the police killing of George Floyd last year, several Republican-led states including Florida, Georgia and Texas have enacted rules to limit teaching about the role of racism in the United States.

Proponents argue they are protecting students from what they consider to be a divisive ideology and a distortion of history.

But Paula Ioanide, a professor of race and ethnicity studies at Ithaca College in New York, said the public is being fed bad information about the CRT theory from conservative activists hoping to invigorate the Republican base and dissuade teachers from talking about racism in schools.

“This is a manufactured crisis by the political right in response to the Black Lives Matter movement,” Ioanide said. “It’s a proxy for a debate that the country is reckoning with on the right and the left over the degree to which racism is alive and well."

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online, in English, throughout the United States. It gathered responses from 1,004 adults, including 453 Democrats and 377 Republicans. The results had a credibility interval, a measure of precision, of about 4 percentage points.

(Reporting by Chris Kahn; Editing by Soyoung Kim and Peter Cooney)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 13 killed, including 9 Chinese, in Pakistan bus accident

    A bus carrying dozens of construction workers fell into a ravine Wednesday in northwest Pakistan after a gas leak in the vehicle caused an explosion, killing at least 13 people including nine Chinese, Pakistani officials said. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the Chinese workers and accompanying Pakistani staff were proceeding to their workplace when the explosion happened and the vehicle careened off the road. Pakistani officials were still investigating but the Chinese Embassy in Islamabad said in a statement the bus was attacked.

  • China's share of bitcoin mining slumped even before Beijing crackdown, research shows

    China's share of global bitcoin production power fell sharply even before a recent crackdown by its authorities on cryptocurrency mining, research by the University of Cambridge showed on Thursday. China has long been the centre of global cryptocurrency mining, an energy-intensive process. The country's share of the power of computers connected to the global bitcoin network, known as "hash rate," fell to 46% in April this year from 75.5% in September 2019, according to the data from the Cambridge Centre for Alternative Finance.

  • Pepsico Surges to All-Time High After Earnings

    The bullish results eased shareholder worries that food inflation will lower profit margins going forward.

  • China says US measures on Xinjiang threaten global trade

    China’s government rejected U.S. accusations of forced labor in Xinjiang and accused Washington on Thursday of hurting global trade after lawmakers endorsed import curbs and American companies were warned they face legal risks if they do business with the region. The measures add to rising pressure on companies that buy clothing, cotton, tomatoes and other goods from Xinjiang, where the ruling Communist Party is accused of holding more than 1 million members of mostly Muslim ethnic groups in detention camps. Washington has blocked some imports, while Beijing has whipped up Chinese consumer anger at brands that express concern about possible forced labor.

  • Exclusive-Iran not ready for nuclear talks until Raisi takes over -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi's administration has begun, a diplomatic source said on Wednesday. The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Iran had conveyed this to European officials acting as interlocutors in the indirect U.S.-Iranian negotiations and that the current thinking is the Vienna talks will not resume before mid-August. "They are not prepared to come back before the new government," said the source, saying it was not clear whether this meant until Raisi formally takes over on Aug. 5 or until his government is in place.

  • COVID surges as Russians refuse vaccine, lie about getting it

    Despite pleas by Putin himself many don't trust the government or its vaccines, so they're cheating, and Russia is seeing record numbers of deaths and hospitalizations.

  • 964 people got COVID-19 after an outdoor music festival, despite compulsory negative tests, vaccines, or other proof of immunity

    Verknipt festival near Utretcht became a symbol of the Netherlands' resurgent coronavirus outbreak, which has worsened since restrictions were lifted.

  • Bird's Safe Start discourages intoxicated riders from using its scooters

    Bird has launched Safe Start to keep users under the influence from unlocking its scooter rentals at night.

  • South Africa looting: Government to deploy 25,000 troops after unrest

    The country has seen days of rioting, with food shortages and citizens forming vigilante groups.

  • 2 women killed after small plane crashes into empty home

    Two women died when their small plane crashed into an empty home in a luxury gated community in the hills of Northern California, relatives said Wednesday. Mary Ellen Carlin of Pacific Grove was flying the plane Tuesday, and Alice Diane Emig of Rancho Cordova and her dog, Toby, were on board, Emig's family told Monterey Bay-area news station KSBW-TV. The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed into the home in the gated community about 5 miles (8 kilometers) from the city of Monterey shortly after departing from Monterey Regional Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

  • To Save American Lives, Biden Needs to Ask Trump For His Help

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyIn initiating Operation Warp Speed (OWS), former President Trump actually made a serious contribution to President Biden’s ability to kick-start his entire national vaccine plan. And now Biden needs to personally convince Trump to take one more step in the fight against Covid-19. He must convince his predecessor to call on his supporters to get vaccinated, now!You might well be surprised to know that in spite of plenty of implementation f

  • Britney Spears wants to press charges against father over 'conservatorship abuse'

    The pop star tells a US court "I'm angry", as a US judge rules she can now hire her own lawyer.

  • With record donations, high-profile hires and famous alumni, HBCUs are on a roll

    At a time when the nation has been grappling with its own history and how to teach students about it in the classroom, it’s no surprise that historically Black colleges and universities have become a big part of the conversation.

  • Megyn Kelly Torn To Shreds For Saying Media Exaggerated Capitol Riot

    People with eyes informed the former Fox News host she was wrong.

  • Here's Why People Think Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Got Married in Las Vegas

    It's because of Kourtney's hairstylist and Travis' daughter.

  • Krispy Kreme’s Birthday Means a $1 BirthYAY Dozen, Featuring a Special Sprinkle Donut

    Birthday donuts > birthday cake. 🎉

  • Kremlin Leak Appears to Confirm Existence of Trump ‘Kompromat’

    Reuters/Mikhail KlimentyevFor years, there have been whispers that the Russian government holds compromising materials on Donald Trump. Now, an alleged leak from the heart of the Kremlin appears to show them boasting about kompromat.The supposed leak obtained by The Guardian reportedly states that Vladimir Putin personally approved a secret plan to throw Russia’s support behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. The document states that Putin, his spy chiefs and senior ministers agreed that a victory for a

  • A Louisiana couple was fined for touching an endangered seal during their honeymoon in Hawaii

    It is a Class C felony to touch or disturb a Hawaiian monk seal, which carries a penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.

  • Tom Cotton creates investigation into critical race theory training at Raytheon

    Sen. Tom Cotton is investigating defense contractor Raytheon's use of training materials that promote critical race theory, he said in a letter from the senator addressed to the company's chairman and CEO.

  • South Africa riots: Looting and shooting in Durban

    People caught in the middle of the violence say their city is "on fire" - and they feel abandoned.