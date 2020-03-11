Many Americans are still taking cruises despite warnings amid the coronavirus spread — even if they have the option to rebook for free

David Goldman/AP

Cruise lines have adopted new pre-boarding policies to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus on their ships.

Many cruise lines are also allowing passengers with upcoming cruises to rebook their trips for free.

Still, plenty of people who identify as healthy, low-risk travelers have no plans to cancel their spring cruises.

Insider spoke to cruisers with upcoming trips who aren't letting fears of the coronavirus put a halt to their vacations.

The spread of the novel coronavirus — and fears surrounding it — has led cruise lines around the world to ramp up their pre-boarding health screenings and make it easier for travelers to rebook their trips.

But many future cruisers who feel they're healthy and don't identify as being at risk of catching the COVID-19 virus, which the World Health Organization declared as a pandemic on Wednesday, have no plans to cancel their oftentimes long-awaited cruise vacations.

In light of the coronavirus, the CDC has advised people with pre-existing health conditions to avoid cruise travel

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the US Department of State recommend "travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues" to "defer all cruise ship travel worldwide."

"Recent reports of COVID-19 on cruise ships highlight the risk of infection to cruise ship passengers and crew. Like many other viruses, COVID-19 appears to spread more easily between people in close quarters aboard ships," the CDC states on its website.

In light of reports of the spread of the coronavirus on cruise ships, the CDC recommends passengers and crew members take extra precautions by washing their hands for at least 20 seconds and using hand sanitizer when hand-washing isn't available.

Unrelated to COVID-19, the CDC recommends the same sanitary measures and frequent hand-washing in general on cruise ships to prevent the spread of other viruses or respiratory illness.

Hand sanitizer on a Carnival cruise ship in 2014. More

Richard Drew/AP

Cruise lines are denying some passengers from boarding and have implemented additional health screenings

Major cruise lines around the world, including Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean (which also owns Celebrity Cruises and four other international lines), Princess Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, and others are complying with rules from the CDC and the World Health Organization that require health and temperature screenings before boarding, and denying some passengers and crew members from boarding based on their travel history.

For example, most lines are denying boarding to guests who traveled from, to, or through mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, some parts of Italy, Iran, or South Korea in the past two weeks (or a varying amount of days, depending on the cruise line).

Guests who show flu-like symptoms or are not feeling well, who have been in contact with people who traveled to the above countries, or who helped care for someone diagnosed with or suspected to have COVID-19, may also be denied boarding, based on updated cruise line regulations.

Cruise lines seem to also be giving refunds in the form of future cruise credit to people who are denied boarding due to health reasons. Details about embarkation and health protocols can be found on the websites of respective cruise companies.

The Royal Caribbean Freedom of the Seas docked in Miami in 2008. More

Lynne Sladky/AP

Cruise companies are updating their cancellation policies to make it easier for passengers to rebook

While each cruise line has varying cutoff dates for their options to rebook an upcoming trip for free, major lines have made it easier for travelers to reschedule their trips in light of fears surrounding the coronavirus.