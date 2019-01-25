How Many Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Apollo Tourism & Leisure Ltd (ASX:ATL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of AU$202m, which means it wouldn’t have the attention of many institutional investors. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about ATL.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apollo Tourism & Leisure?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 6.8% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Apollo Tourism & Leisure, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Apollo Tourism & Leisure is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Apollo Tourism & Leisure

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.