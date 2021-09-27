Some Apple, Tesla suppliers suspend production in China amid power pinch

·2 min read

(Reuters) -Several Apple Inc and Tesla Inc suppliers have suspended production at some Chinese factories for a number of days to comply with tighter energy consumption policies, putting supply chains at risk in the peak season for electronics goods.

Two major Taiwanese chipmakers, however, said their China facilities are operating as normal.

The development comes as tight coal supplies in China and toughening emissions standards have triggered a contraction in heavy industry in several regions, dragging on the country's economic growth rate, analysts have said.

Apple supplier Unimicron Technology Corp late on Sunday said three of its China subsidiaries stopped production from midday on Sept. 26 until midnight on Sept. 30 to "comply with the local governments' electricity limiting policy".

The Taiwanese maker of printed circuit boards said it did not expect significant impact as other plants would make up production.

Eson Precision Ind Co Ltd, an affiliate of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd (Foxconn), in a statement said it suspended production from Sunday until Friday at facilities in the Chinese city of Kunshan.

Concraft Holding Co Ltd, a supplier of speaker components for Apple's iPhone and which owns manufacturing plants in Suzhou city, said it would suspend production for five days until noon on Thursday and use inventory to meet demand.

Chipmakers United Microelectronics Corp (UMC) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd told Reuters there was no impact at their China plants.

"UMC's Hejian fab in Suzhou is currently running at full capacity utilization of 80,000 plus wafers per month," said the Taiwanese firm, whose clients include Qualcomm Inc.

Two people familiar with the matter told Reuters that facilities in Kunshan of contract manufacturer Foxconn have seen a "very small" impact on production.

Foxconn had to "adjust" a small part of its capacity there, which includes the manufacture of non-Apple notebook computers, one of the people said, adding that the company has not seen any impact at other major production hubs across China.

The second person said the company had to move some of the Kunshan workers' shifts in late September to early October.

Foxconn, a major Apple supplier, declined to comment.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru, and Ben Blanchard and Yimou Lee in Taipei; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Self-identified Taiwanese lumped in with Chinese in Pew report, prompting backlash

    A new report from the Pew Research Center estimates that between 195,000 and 697,000 people of Taiwanese descent live in the United States, rectifying a

  • U.S. export tightening slows advance of Chinese C919 jet - sources

    China's C919 jetliner - a no-show at the country's biggest air show this week – has found it harder to meet certification and production targets amid tough U.S. export rules, according to three people with knowledge of the programme. The state-owned manufacturer, Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC), has been unable to get timely help from suppliers and has run out of some spare parts, those people said. U.S.-linked suppliers are gradually receiving the licences, but the hiccup has slowed down Chinese certification, and months-long delays threaten to affect early production, said the people, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

  • Grocery Store Shortages Comparable to 2020 — Are You Prepared for Lack of Supply During the Holidays?

    While it's still unclear whether the Delta variant will put a damper on holiday celebrations, according to the Wall Street Journal, some executives are preparing for U.S. consumers to have larger...

  • Elon Musk Takes Part in China Event Led by Xi Cooperation Pledge

    (Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk spoke at the opening of China’s World Internet Conference, reassuring Beijing about his company’s commitment to invest and expand in the country against a backdrop of unprecedented economic turbulence.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum C

  • China Power Crunch Is Next Economic Shock After Evergrande

    (Bloomberg) -- China may be diving head first into a power supply shock that could hit Asia’s largest economy hard just as the Evergrande crisis sends shockwaves through its financial system. Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesThe Rise of the Pandemic DashboardA Jewish Tradition Makes Room for Unconventional DesignBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingThe crackdown on power

  • With workers and employers feeling ghosted, it's clear that the hiring process is not working. Here's how companies can improve.

    People on both sides of the table are frustrated. Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman explains how companies can do better in the hiring process.

  • BP says nearly a third of its UK fuel stations running on empty

    BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) -BP said nearly a third of its British petrol stations had run out of the two main grades of fuel on Sunday as panic buying forced the government to suspend competition laws and allow firms to work together to ease shortages. Lines of vehicles formed at petrol stations for a third day running as motorists waited, some for hours, to fill up with fuel after oil firms reported a lack of drivers was causing transport problems from refineries to forecourts. Some operators have had to ration supplies and others to close gas stations.

  • Sidney Powell countersues Dominion Voting Systems after failing to get its lawsuit against her tossed in court

    Powell became known for spreading election conspiracy theories last year, falsely claiming that Dominion tilted the race to boost President Biden.

  • Google to slash amount it keeps from sales on its cloud marketplace- CNBC

    The Google Cloud Platform is cutting its percentage revenue share to 3% from 20%, CNBC said, citing a person familiar with the matter. Earlier this year, Google cut the service fee it charges developers on its app store by half on the first $1 million they earn in revenue in a year.

  • Brent Crude Racing Toward $80 A Barrel

    Refineries in the United States were turning to Iraqi and Canadian oil to replace Gulf crude. As a result of the resurgence in India’s crude imports, the country’s imports of crude reached their highest level in three months

  • This Is the One Retirement Account I Would Recommend to Anyone

    Whether you work for an employer or yourself, you likely have access to more than one tax-advantaged account where you can save for retirement. If you want both -- tax-deductible contributions now and tax-free withdrawals later -- you have only one option. It's called the Health Savings Account, or HSA, and it's the one retirement account I'd recommend to anyone.

  • Disney sues to keep full rights to Marvel characters including Spider-Man, Black Widow, and more

    Disney is suing the creators of some of Marvel's most iconic characters in an attempt to retain full control over Spider-Man, Black Widow, and more.

  • States Where Your Retirement Will Cost Less Than $45,000 a Year

    If you're thinking about relocating to somewhere cheaper in retirement, you're not alone. Find out which states have the lowest cost of living for seniors.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • 2 Top Stocks That Are Cash Cows

    To put it plainly, I like companies that produce strong cash flows. What's left over is free cash flow. Companies that generate prodigious amounts can reward shareholders with dividends and share buybacks.

  • U.S. Slips in Retirement Index, and 682,400 Seniors Are Behind on Their Mortgage

    Retirement Roundup: The U.S. fell one spot, to No. 17, in Natixis' Global Retirement index; a Charles Schwab survey finds younger workers feeling the most financial stress;, and the CFPB reports that nearly 700,000 seniors are behind on their mortgage.

  • Here's Why Warren Buffett Would Love These 3 Unstoppable Stocks

    Finding companies with attributes that the legendary investor looks for is a solid investment strategy.

  • ATVI 8-DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Hagens Berman Encourages Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm's Attorneys Now, Application Deadline Approaching in Securities Class Action

    San Francisco, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2021) - Hagens Berman urges Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. A securities fraud class action has been filed.Class Period: Aug. 4, 2016 - July 27, 2021Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Oct. 4, 2021Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/ATVIContact An Attorney Now: ATVI@hbsslaw.com844-916-0895Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Securities Fraud Class Action: The action challenges Defe

  • London drivers feel the pinch as gas stations run dry

    The thirst for fuel continues in London, unquenched for a second day in a row.For taxi driver David Turner, empty pumps at gas stations means a weekend of lost business. "I've got about two to three hours' worth, about 20 miles. So I don't know what I'm going to do. I've either got to get home or park up and go home. Leave it till Monday or come out early Sunday and take the chance of getting (fuel) early."A shortage of truck drivers in Britain, has led to problems delivering fuel from refineries to gas stations.With gas rationed, ministers have warned motorists to stop panic buying.It hasn't worked. "The radio, television, the media. Seems to suggest, there's not a shortage, but really there isn't any. But people get worried: 'Ooh. I must get diesel, I must get petrol."Brexit and the global health crisis put a stop to driver training and testing for about a year.Downing Street now wants to issue 5,000 temporary visas for foreign truck drivers, but the retail sector says those plans are insufficient.The haulage industry says Britain needs 100,000 more drivers to meet demand.Supermarkets alone will need at least 15,000 truck drivers to operate at full capacity ahead of Christmas, according to the British Retail Consortium.In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said it was "looking at temporary measures to avoid any immediate problems" but declined to give more details.The fuel issue comes as Britain, the world's fifth-largest economy, also grapples with natural gas prices spiking in Europe, causing soaring energy prices and a potential food supply crunch.

  • It takes a lot of energy to mine Bitcoin. That's good news for states like Texas, Kentucky.

    “When people don’t see pollution, they don’t think it’s there,” one expert said.