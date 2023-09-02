Many aren't aware of Jason's Friends, but those who need it are grateful

Sep. 2—CHEYENNE — Jason's Friends is a nonprofit organization that most Wyomingites may not be aware of — but if you're seeking them out, you're likely in an unthinkable situation.

Alisha Aguirre found herself in such a situation two years ago, when her 2-year-old daughter was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer.

The Cheyenne resident noticed something wasn't right on her daughter's second birthday, when Airabella Aguirre was stumbling around the house, having trouble walking, swallowing and breathing, her eyes beginning to "bulge out of her head," Aguirre said. Initially, professionals in Cheyenne labeled it as postnasal drainage, but further examination revealed a pontine tumor growing at the base of her brain stem.

"She was young enough that she doesn't remember or understand a lot of what happened," Aguirre said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Friday. "I was a parent having to watch that. There are days where it's a struggle not to think about it. I think about it every day — 'I almost lost my daughter.'

"And childhood cancer is so unspoken about."

When her daughter was diagnosed with high-grade pons glioma, Aguirre didn't have the financial security or health insurance to get her daughter the treatment she needed. Though things have improved since then, there was a month where, without the necessary funds, she and her daughter had to carry on as if everything was normal.

Admittedly, Aguirre doesn't exactly remember when Jason's Friends stepped in, only that it was her grandmother, Joy Hushbeck, who sought them out. That was after Hushbeck received a call from Aguirre, who called her to let her know that Arabella was having emergency surgery at the University of Colorado Cancer Center in Aurora, Colorado.

They soon returned to the hospital, with Aguirre stepping away from her job to care for her daughter as she underwent eight weeks of radiation therapy.

"I was trying to make it through the day on autopilot. Trying to make it the best experience I possibly could for her," Aguirre said about the period. "When we stayed down at Bret's Place (a temporary on-campus residence for those receiving long-term medical care under financial constraints), she and I would go look around, and she had special things that she took to her treatments. I always made sure she had a snack.

"She's incredible. They would anesthetize her for her treatments, so she'd be in the recovery room, and I'd walked in, and she would be sitting there, eating her snack (and say), 'Hi, Mommy."

Things are going relatively well as of late, with Aguirre returning to work and Airabella undergoing physical therapy and routine checkups.

Aguirre remains a rightfully concerned mother, superstitious to declare that she and her daughter are out of the woods. It's a miracle that her daughter overcame the diagnosis in the first place, as median survival is listed at roughly nine months, according to National Institutes of Health.

The fact remains that far too many are unaware of how many families and their children are battling cancer in Wyoming. Christine Robinson, the executive director of the Casper-based Jason's Friends, said that a total of 152 families are currently being helped by the nonprofit. Of those families, 26 are in Cheyenne.

"Even though we can't take away the cancer or cure it, or do anything on that part of it, the number one stressor, and one of the first things that pops up after finding out your child has cancer, is, 'Oh my gosh, how are we going to do this financially?" Robinson said.

This is where Jason's Friends comes into play.

It was a crucial part of the process for Aguirre, as the organization is capable of financially covering all essential household bills, including any house payments, utility bills, vehicle repairs or otherwise. Wyoming is a state with no means of treatment for that type of cancer, so even getting to the nearest viable health care centers in Denver and Salt Lake City can be a struggle.

A simple commute to Denver was risky for Aguirre. Her daughter's first treatment was scheduled for Jan. 4, a time when some of the worst winter weather hits the Front Range corridor. She said that without the help of the Jason's Friends, her family would not be in the position it is today.

This month is a particularly important one to all parties involved, as September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. To raise awareness, the Sunrise Lions Club is hosting the Cheyenne Whipper Snapper Fun Run for kids ages 3-12 to raise money for the Jason's Friends Foundation.

Jason's Friends services are available to anyone under the age of 21, and the nonprofit will continue providing services after treatment is completed.

"We've been around for 27 years, and there are hundreds of families we have supported over those 27 years," Robinson said. "Until they're going through it or know someone that is going through it — that's when you've realized what we're doing.

"Maybe you've never even heard of us, and that's something we continue to do over all the years — spread awareness that we are here and we're available, and just trying to get that more out there. Because we can support, and the work we are doing has a huge impact on these families in Wyoming."

