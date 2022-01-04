Many in August standoff agrees to plea agreement

Jan. 3—An Austin man, who was arrested after an August standoff, has agreed to a plea deal Monday in Mower County District Court.

Ryan Christopher Collins, 32

Ryan Christopher Collins, 32, of Austin pleaded guilty to first degree burglary, third degree possession of 10 grams or more of a narcotic other than heroin and fleeing a police officer.

Collins was arrested on Aug. 20 after fleeing an officer and entering an apartment in the 400 block of Third Avenue Southeast, resulting in a standoff that ended after Collins was found hiding in the trunk of a vehicle in the garage.

Collins was arrested again on Oct. 8 in the 200 block of 12th Street Northwest while trying to evade police searching for him in connection to a reported burglary and assault that occurred that afternoon at an apartment in the 200 block of 31st Street Southwest.

Sentencing has not been set.