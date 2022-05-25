'How many of our babies have to die?': Ohio politicians react to to Texas mass shooting

A gunman killed at least 21 people – 19 children and 2 teachers – at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. It marks the deadliest school shooting in the state's history.

Hours after the tragedy, President Joe Biden gave an impassioned speech calling for change to firearm laws. “We have to act,” he said.

Uvalde school shooting: Flags being flown at half-staff in Ohio, throughout U.S.

Ohio political leaders have also shared their anger and sadness at the horrific shooting.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a statement on the devastating news, writing, "the last place we should be afraid to send our children and grandchildren is to school."

He ended the statement by asking all Ohioans to keep the victims and their families in their prayers.

Governor DeWine issued the following statement regarding today's tragedy in Texas. pic.twitter.com/7AowO2J0id — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 24, 2022

⁰I'm at a loss. The inaction of a handful of politicians in Washington and state legislatures continues to cost us lives, mass shooting after mass shooting.



My heart is with the victims' families in Uvalde. — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) May 25, 2022

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman tweeted that his heart goes out to the families of the victims and thanked the first responders that were at the scene.

"Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence," he said.

My heart goes out to the families of the victims of this horrible tragedy in Uvalde. Our nation mourns for the innocent children, teacher, and all those affected by this senseless act of violence. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) May 25, 2022

Columbus Mayor Andrew J. Ginther said on his Facebook page, "There are no words to describe the horror in Texas today with 14 children dead at the hands of an 18-year-old who shouldn’t have had a gun. How many of our babies have to die before federal and state legislators enact common sense gun laws? How many children, parents and grandparents have to die before we can finally do more than just offer prayers?"

Nan Whaley, who was the mayor of Dayton during a mass shooting that killed nine people and injured 27 in the city’s Oregon District, said her thoughts are with the victims' families and loved ones.

"No one should have to live in fear of becoming victims to deadly shootings like these as we go about our lives. At school. At the grocery store. Anywhere," she tweeted.

We need leaders who are willing to do something. https://t.co/GLRVvSKpbJ — Nan Whaley (@nanwhaley) May 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan tweeted "Our babies are being killed by gun violence and we are failing them. We have to do something."

Andrea and I are praying for the Uvalde community and the innocent young lives taken from us in another senseless tragedy.



Our babies are being killed by gun violence and we are failing them. We have to do something. — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) May 24, 2022

U.S. Rep. Joyce Beatty called the shooting "devastating" in a Twitter post.

"This shouldn’t have to be the reality for American students & families. Every politician must have the political courage to stand up to extremists and #EndGunViolence."

This shouldn’t have to be the reality for American students & families. Every politician must have the political courage to stand up to extremists & #EndGunViolence. — Rep. Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) May 24, 2022

U.S. Senate nominee J.D. Vance tweeted "Christ have mercy. Please say a prayer for these poor kids and their families."

Christ have mercy. Please say a prayer for these poor kids and their families. https://t.co/4txxC2A4n8 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 24, 2022

Dispatch reporter Micah Walker contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Uvalde Texas shooting reaction from leaders in Columbus, Ohio