How Many BASF India Limited (NSE:BASF) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in BASF India Limited (NSE:BASF) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

BASF India isn’t enormous, but it’s not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹68b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Taking a look at the our data on the ownership groups (below), it’s seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BASF.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About BASF India?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

As you can see, institutional investors own 11% of BASF India. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can’t rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of BASF India, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Hedge funds don’t have many shares in BASF India. While there is some analyst coverage, the company is probably not widely covered. So it could gain more attention, down the track.

Insider Ownership Of BASF India

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our most recent data indicates that insiders own less than 1% of BASF India Limited. It has a market capitalization of just ₹68b, and the board has only ₹127k worth of shares in their own names. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.