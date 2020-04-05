How Many Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE:BLGV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Belgravia Hartford Capital Inc. (CSE:BLGV), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Buying?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Belgravia Hartford Capital

While there weren't any large insider transactions in the last twelve months, it's still worth looking at the trading.

You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Belgravia Hartford Capital Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Belgravia Hartford Capital insiders own 4.6% of the company, worth about CA$186k. We consider this fairly low insider ownership.

So What Do The Belgravia Hartford Capital Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Belgravia Hartford Capital insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. The transactions are fine but it'd be more encouraging if Belgravia Hartford Capital insiders bought more shares in the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Belgravia Hartford Capital (including 2 which are a bit unpleasant).

