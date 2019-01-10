How Many Berger Paints India Limited (NSE:BERGEPAINT) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls Berger Paints India Limited (NSE:BERGEPAINT), then you’ll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it’s not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

With a market capitalization of ₹314b, Berger Paints India is rather large. We’d expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let’s delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BERGEPAINT.

Check out our latest analysis for Berger Paints India

NSEI:BERGEPAINT Ownership Summary January 10th 19 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Berger Paints India?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors own 12% of Berger Paints India. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there’s always a risk that they are in a ‘crowded trade’. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Berger Paints India’s historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there’s always more to the story.

NSEI:BERGEPAINT Income Statement Export January 10th 19 More

We note that hedge funds don’t have a meaningful investment in Berger Paints India. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Berger Paints India

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.