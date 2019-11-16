How Many Bonava AB (publ) (STO:BONAV B) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Bonava AB (publ) (STO:BONAV B) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Bonava isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of kr10b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BONAV B.

OM:BONAV B Ownership Summary, November 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Bonava?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Bonava already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 66% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Bonava's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

OM:BONAV B Income Statement, November 16th 2019 More

Since institutional investors own more than half the issued stock, the board will likely have to pay attention to their preferences. Bonava is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Bonava

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.