How Many Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Brambles Limited (ASX:BXB) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Brambles has a market capitalization of AU$16b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below, we can see that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about Brambles.

Check out our latest analysis for Brambles

ASX:BXB Ownership Breakdown July 4th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Brambles?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Brambles already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Brambles's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

ASX:BXB Earnings and Revenue Growth July 4th 2020 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Brambles. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is BlackRock, Inc. with 7.2% of shares outstanding. The Vanguard Group, Inc. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and First Sentier Investors (Australia) IM Ltd holds about 5.9% of the company stock.

A deeper look at our ownership data shows that the top 25 shareholders collectively hold less than half of the register, suggesting a large group of small holders where no one share holder has a majority.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.