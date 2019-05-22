How Many Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, most countries require that the company discloses such transactions to the market.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

Want to participate in a short research study? Help shape the future of investing tools and you could win a $250 gift card!

Check out our latest analysis for Broadcom

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Broadcom

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the CFO & Secretary, Thomas Krause, sold US$4.3m worth of shares at a price of US$298 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$275. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$5.8m for 19688 shares sold. In the last year Broadcom insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:AVGO Recent Insider Trading, May 22nd 2019 More

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Broadcom Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Broadcom shares. Specifically, insiders ditched US$5.5m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Broadcom Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Broadcom insiders own 1.9% of the company, worth about US$2.1b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Broadcom Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders haven't bought Broadcom stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Broadcom.