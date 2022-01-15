🌱Many BSD Schools To Begin Remote + WashCo's Latest Jobs Numbers

Hey, neighbors! It's me again, Ash DeMello, your host of the Beaverton Daily.

Fewer and fewer people are looking for jobs in the Beaverton area as unemployment numbers continue to be very low. New data from November 2021 shows a 0.2 percent decrease in unemployment over the previous month and a 2.6 percent decrease over November 2020. (Beaverton Patch) The Beaverton School District is moving numerous schools into remote learning next week. Beaver Acres Elementary, Errol Hassell Elementary, McKinley Elementary, William Walker Elementary, Five Oaks Middle School, Community School and Passages are scheduled to begin remotely on Tuesday, January 18. District reps say the move is in response to absences related to the Omicron surge. (KPTV.com) The Beaverton School District recently released guidelines for upgrading children's masks in the face of the increasing number of COVID-related absences. Topping the district's list of choices were N95s. Get the lowdown on the safety of this type of personal protective equipment over at KOIN.com. Share your thoughts on major roadway improvements in our area via Washington County's online open house. The agency is considering projects for the 2023-2028 funding cycle. (LUT News) An ex-kindergarten teacher from Orenco Elementary School in Hillsboro pleaded guilty to child pornography charges earlier this week, according to the Washington County DA. Brett Howard Cunningham, 41, admitted taking photos of a child in the bathroom. Cunningham resigned from the school in September 2020. (KOIN.com)

Today in Beaverton:

Beat your winter blues with help from an endorphin-boosting race: PRC Winter 5K Series meets for their January run at their 10029 SW Nimbus Avenue location. $39. (9:00 AM)

CREATE: Friendship Bracelets (at Main) - Grades 6-12 are invited for crafty instruction at the Beaverton City Library . Registration required. (2:00 PM)

Today is the last day to support the downtown Hillsboro fire recovery efforts by purchasing wine at D'Anu Wines . 20 percent of every bottle purchase will go to the community. (3:00 PM - 8:30 PM)

Citizenship Class (at Main) - Beaverton City Library invites adults looking to get their U.S. citizenship to brush-up their knowledge. Register onsite at the first class. Ten sessions total. (4:00 PM)

One Book, One Beaverton: Against the Odds: True Stories of Underdogs, Longshots & Unlikely Heroes - Hear from veteran storytellers online or in-person at Beaverton City Library (Main). Registration required. (7:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Beaverton Area Chamber of Commerce shares the Washington County COVID-19 Prevention & Response Tool Kit for employers. Check it out at Facebook.

Cedar Mill Library reminds folks that Winter Reading logs are due on Sunday, January 16. That gives you one day to finish your reading goals! (Instagram)

Get a look at development heading soon to our neighbor city, Hillsboro. The home of the Hops will also be home to iterations of The Sudra, Ex Novo and Sizzle Pie in the not-too-distant future! (Instagram)

Is it looking a little smoggy out there? Learn more about the meteorological inversion hanging out in Western Oregon through the weekend. (Twitter)

