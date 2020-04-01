How Many Byggma ASA (OB:BMA) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell Byggma ASA (OB:BMA), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

Byggma Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Chief Executive Officer Geir Drangsland made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for kr1.8m worth of shares at a price of kr95.00 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of kr80.00. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when an insider has purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Geir Drangsland.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Byggma insiders own 92% of the company, currently worth about kr515m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Byggma Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Byggma shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Byggma insiders think the business has merit. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Byggma. While conducting our analysis, we found that Byggma has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

