After many cancellations, see photos of the first full Black Spring Break weekend in two years
Hannah Ruhoff
·1 min read
After two years of canceled and postponed events, Black Spring Break weekend made its return to the Coast in full, drawing large crowds to the beach despite temperatures in the upper 60s.
On Saturday, crowds of people walked along Biloxi Beach and Highway 90 near Edgewater Mall enjoying food from vendors parked along the road, music from DJs playing in parking lots and drinks poured into pineapples.
The Mississippi Coast Coliseum welcomed rappers Mohead Mike and Fredo Bang for an outdoor concert during the weekend.
The return of large crowds also brought the return of backed-up traffic outside the Coliseum and traffic cones dividing lanes on Highway 90 from Interstate 110 to Cowan Road.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Miami Dade Correctional/FacebookShandell Harris had described her husband as dangerous. But when Carl Monty Watts Jr. allegedly gunned the 30-year-old down in broad daylight, in front of her family, at a Miami pool last week, the brutality went beyond her loved ones’ wildest fears.The Sunday afternoon shooting was something straight out of a horror movie. Police say Watts confronted Harris at the Michael-Ann Russell Jewish Community Cent
Dorit Kemsley knows how to glam up a red carpet. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member turned heads in a designer monochrome crop top and mini skirt while attending the premiere of The Kardashians on April 7. Dorit took to Instagram to show off her sizzling red carpet attire. The mom of two looked gorgeous in a black-and-white three-piece set by Balmain. As captured in the April 8 post, Dorit’s stunning ensemble consisted of an ab-baring crop top worn under a matching cardigan with la
Fortuna Police DepartmentThree Oklahoma sisters were sentenced to federal prison this week for an interstate murder plot that involved “disguises” and “climbing rope” but ultimately failed spectacularly.FBI Special Agent Johnnie Sharp Jr. and the Northern District of Alabama U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona announced Friday that Tierzah Maspeh, 29, was convicted for crimes including conspiracy to commit interstate stalking, discharging a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, and multiple cou
Several people were taken to hospitals including a child and a Chicago police officer after a car fled a traffic stop and plowed into a crowd of people Saturday night in the Near North neighborhood, officials said. About 8 p.m. a police sergeant stopped a red Hyundai at State Street and Grand Avenue, and asked its driver to step out, according to Officer Michelle Tannehill, a spokeswoman for ...
Lock, Stock and BarrelThe owner of a Georgia gun range, his wife, and their 19-year-old grandson were murdered on Friday at the facility in what appears to be a robbery.And in a shocking twist, the bodies were found by the teen’s father, who is the county coroner.Grantville Police reported that 40 weapons and a security camera recorder were taken from Lock, Stock and Barrel—which is about an hour southwest of Atlanta.Cops say the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms was called in to