Many candidates vying to replace Loloee on Sacramento City Council. Who’s funding them?

A long list of candidates are running to replace Sean Loloee in the Sacramento City Council’s 2nd District, and new documents give voters a glimpse into who’s funding their campaigns.

The winner will replace Loloee, who resigned earlier this month amid criminal federal labor charges regarding his grocery store business.

So far, former Assemblyman Roger Dickinson is far ahead of the pack when it comes to fundraising. As of Jan. 20, he has about $43,000 in cash on hand. His coffers include a $50,000 loan from himself but also a sizable amount from developers, politicians and labor groups. So far, no law enforcement unions have donated to his campaign.

Realtor Stephen Walton has raised the second-highest amount, $19,656, mostly from developers and landlords.

The remaining candidates have raised significantly less, but the North Sacramento district, with its relatively low number of registered voters, does not typically see much campaign spending.

As of Jan. 20, Penelope Larry has $8,081 cash on hand; Veronica Smith has $9,748 in cash on hand; Ramona Landeros has $1,203 in cash on hand; and Kim Davie has $794 in cash on hand. Daryl Collins has not yet raised any money.

The primary will be held March 5. If no single candidate receives a majority of the vote, the winner will be determined in a Nov. 5 runoff during the general election. Ballots will be delivered to voters’ mailboxes next week.

Who’s funding Roger Dickinson’s campaign?

Labor

▪ Sacramento Building and Trades Council: $1,000 in 2023

▪ Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 477: $6,800 in 2023

▪ Sacramento Area Firefighters Local 522: $6,800 in 2023

▪ Sacramento Building Trades Council PAC: $1,000 in 2023

▪ Sacramento Central Labor Council: $3,400 in 2023

▪ SEIU Local 1021: $2,050 in 2023

Politicians

▪ Sacramento City Councilwoman Katie Valenzuela: $100 in 2023

▪ (Former Assemblyman) Dave Jones For Treasurer: $2,050 in 2023

Developers

▪ Angelo Tsakopoulos: $1,000 in 2023

▪ Sotiris Kolokotronis, SKK: $1,000 in 2023

▪ Teichert Inc.: $2,050 in 2023

Other

▪ Derrell Roberts, Roberts Family Development Center: $250 in 2023

▪ Tamie Dramer, executive director of Organize Sacramento: $100 in 2023

▪ (Sacramento City Councilman) Eric Guerra for Council: $250 in 2023

Who’s funding Stephen Walton’s campaign?

▪ Mark Friedman, developer: $2,050 in 2023

▪ Associated Builders and Contractors of Northern California: $2,050 in 2023

▪ California Apartment Association PAC: $2,500 in 2024

▪ John Vignocchi, developer: $1,000 in 2024