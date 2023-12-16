Many Central Florida events canceled as heavy storms roll in this weekend

People across Central Florida are having to come up with contingency plans in lieu of Saturday’s storms.

While open Friday, Merry Market in Lake Eola is shutting down tomorrow in anticipation of the weekend weather.

“Everyone has put a lot of work into these events. But of course, we want to just keep safety of our community top of mind so that’s why we decided to cancel but as of right now, Sunday, still going keep going,” said City of Orlando Events Coordinator Chelsea Parrish.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

Vendors are optimistic it won’t last long.

“Orlando weather can be kind of funny sometimes. But you know, it’s sometimes it just kind of goes away. It’s there for five minutes and it’s gone,” said Tracy’s Cheesecake Vendor Lorenzo Salas.

And it’s not the only city event taking precautions. Ticket holders for this year’s “Dazzling Lights” spectacular at Leu Gardens should also expect to make other plans.

Read: Heavy storms expected for this weekend’s Weather Alert Days

The city of Orlando sent us this statement in relation to changes:

“Ticket holders impacted by the cancellation have been notified by email and their tickets have been automatically reassigned to Wednesday, December 27, 2023. If this date, or any of the other remaining dates, do not work for ticket holders, they can request a refund.”

People will be offered 30 different time slots to choose from.

Read: Volusia Beach Patrol prepares for potentially severe weather this weekend

As for the Cure Bowl - Appalachian State will face Miami of Ohio at the bounce house at 3:30pm Saturday. As of right now, there are no plans to change that for the 10,000 spectators.

Organizers sent Channel 9 this statement:

“Unless there is inclement weather like lightning that poses a risk to players and spectators, the football game will be played as scheduled.”

Contingency plans are in the works in case conditions worsen.

Read: Brevard County officials prepare for potential severe weather this weekend

The city will also be hosting sensory night on Sunday for families with kids who have special needs. They will provide accommodations like lowered music, sensory lights, and soundproof headphones.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.