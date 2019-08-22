How Many China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in China Distance Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:DL).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Columbia University study found that 'insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers'.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China Distance Education Holdings

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Co-Founder Zhengdong Zhu bought US$2.5m worth of shares at a price of US$9.67 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$4.48). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Zhengdong Zhu was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Zhengdong Zhu purchased 391k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$9.08. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. China Distance Education Holdings insiders own about US$12m worth of shares. That equates to 7.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About China Distance Education Holdings Insiders?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded China Distance Education Holdings shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. Overall we don't see anything to make us think China Distance Education Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.