How Many China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (HKG:2319) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited (HKG:2319) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$116b, China Mengniu Dairy is rather large. We'd expect to see institutional investors on the register. Companies of this size are usually well known to retail investors, too. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about 2319.

SEHK:2319 Ownership Summary, November 17th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Mengniu Dairy?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

China Mengniu Dairy already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 40% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at China Mengniu Dairy's earnings history, below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

SEHK:2319 Income Statement, November 17th 2019 More

China Mengniu Dairy is not owned by hedge funds. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of China Mengniu Dairy

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.