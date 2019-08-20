How Many China SCE Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1966) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We've lost count of how many times insiders have accumulated shares in a company that goes on to improve markedly. On the other hand, we'd be remiss not to mention that insider sales have been known to precede tough periods for a business. So before you buy or sell China SCE Group Holdings Limited (HKG:1966), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

What Is Insider Selling?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. For example, a Harvard University study found that 'insider purchases earn abnormal returns of more than 6% per year.'

See our latest analysis for China SCE Group Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At China SCE Group Holdings

Chairman Chiu Wong made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for HK$19m worth of shares at a price of HK$3.15 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is HK$3.80. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the China SCE Group Holdings insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 97.0m shares worth HK$284m. While China SCE Group Holdings insiders bought shares last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

SEHK:1966 Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019 More

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of China SCE Group Holdings

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. China SCE Group Holdings insiders own 60% of the company, currently worth about HK$9.4b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The China SCE Group Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded China SCE Group Holdings shares in the last quarter. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like China SCE Group Holdings insiders think the business has merit. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in China SCE Group Holdings, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

Of course China SCE Group Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.