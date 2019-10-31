How Many China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (HKG:308) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls China Travel International Investment Hong Kong Limited (HKG:308), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of HK$6.7b, China Travel International Investment Hong Kong is a decent size, so it is probably on the radar of institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it's seems that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 308.

Check out our latest analysis for China Travel International Investment Hong Kong

SEHK:308 Ownership Summary, October 31st 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About China Travel International Investment Hong Kong?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

We can see that China Travel International Investment Hong Kong does have institutional investors; and they hold 8.6% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see China Travel International Investment Hong Kong's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SEHK:308 Income Statement, October 31st 2019 More

China Travel International Investment Hong Kong is not owned by hedge funds. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of China Travel International Investment Hong Kong

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.