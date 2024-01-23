So many choices, so little time: Savannah-Chatham middle and high school lottery opens Jan. 27

The Savannah Morning News (SMN) seeks to help Savannah-Chatham County families navigate the multitude of education choices available for the2024-25 school year.

This article is part two of a series on schooling options. For this piece, SMN reviews Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) middle and high school options, looking most closely at schools within the district’s Choice Program.

The first article in the series reviewed the SCCPSS Little Acorn Academy (for 3-year-olds) as well as the the pre-K as well as the elementary and K-8 schools choice lottery options.

SCCPSS Neighborhood Schools

Every registered K-12 student in Chatham County is eligible to attend a neighborhood school. Students are zoned based on where they live. Families should note that recent changes to the district's updated Long-Range Facilities Plan Phase 1 have impacted attendance zones. Some neighborhood schools are also Choice Schools but enrollment give priority to students who live within the designated attendance zone. SCCPSS has a school zone finder tool so families can determine which elementary, middle and high schools they are assigned to. Students who live more than 1.5 miles from their zoned school are provided transportation. If students live within 1.5 miles of their zoned school, they are not provided transportation and must secure a ride or walk to school.

Families should review SCCPS registration requirements.

SCCPSS Choice Program Schools

According to the SCCPSS website, Choice Program Schools “provide our students with a diverse portfolio of educational options.” Families are encouraged to review SCCPSS’s 2024-25 School Choice Program Information Guide and the 2024-25 Choice Program Open House Schedule.

Students who wish to attend Choice Schools for the 2024-25 school year must complete the Choice Program application between Jan. 27 and Feb. 9, 2024. The district will also hold its annual Student Success Expo and STEM Festival 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Jan. 27 at the Savannah Civic Center.

For a sense of the total available seats at choice schools, families can review the district's 2023–2024 Choice Program Information & Updates presentation from the Nov. 1, 2023 school board meeting.

Event Timeline Application Window Opens January 27, 2024 Application Window Closes February 9, 2024 Appeal Process Begins March 1, 2024 Appeal Process Ends March 7, 2024 Savannah Arts Academy Auditions February 24, 2024 Garrison School for the Arts Auditions February 24, 2024 Notification of Lottery Eligibility February 28, 2024 Lottery March 11, 2024 Data Quality and Validation Period March 12 – 13, 2024 Parents Notified of Choice Results after 4:00pm March 14, 2024 Choice Program Registration Opens March 14, 2024 Registration Closes March 27, 2024 Waitlist Notifications Begin April 8, 2024

SMN collected data from multiple sources to prepare this article. Enrollment data provided for schools comes from the district's latest enrollment report that was supplied to SMN on Jan. 17, 2024.

Georgia Milestones Assessment System (GMAS) schoolwide score averages for middle schools were calculated by SMN based on the GADOE GMAS 2022-23 Statewide Scores. GADOE does not compile schoolwide averages on its GMAS reports for middle schools’ Reading Status, English Language Arts or Math assessments. GADOE does compile full year end-of-course (EOC) totals for the high schools’ subject-area assessments. EOC measures are administered at the completion of the course, regardless of the grade level.

High school graduation rates were obtained from the GADOE College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCPRI) Reports.

Raegan Dillon, the 2024 SCCPSS Teacher of the Year, talks with students about a LEGO project during the first day of school on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at The Stem Academy.

Choice Middle Schools

STEM Academy at Bartlett, ​207 E. Montgomery Cross Road, Savannah​

The SCCPSS Choice Program guide states that STEM encourages to be, “problem solvers, risk takers, critical thinkers, and innovators by taking positions on real world problems, designing solutions, and presenting their findings to peers and community members.” Unique courses STEM offers are Robotics (LEGO, VEX, Underwater), Latin, Computer Science/Video Game Design, Visual Arts (Applied Design and Architecture), MakerSpace, Fitness & Wellness, Geographic Information Systems (GIS), Journalism and Music. The school was named the winner of Best STEM Middle School in the United States in 2016 and 2019.

Principal (interim): Lydia Taylor

Approximate Enrollment: 673

GMAS schoolwide performance 6th – 8th grades

Reading Status – 81.66% grade level or above

English Language Arts – 86.36% developing learners or above

Math – 87.49% developing learners or above

Coastal Middle School, ​4595 US Highway 80 East, Savannah​

This National Lighthouse School, nine years running, offers the district’s, SALT specialty program, which the choice guide states, “combines Pre-Advanced Placement curriculum and STEAM learning to ensure students gain knowledge and hands-on experiences needed to pursue a career of their choice.” The school’s Career, Technical and Agricultural Education (CTAE) program allows students to study Agriculture, Robotics, Innovation, Family Consumer Science, Music, Band, and Chorus, as well as enroll in advanced Art and Theater.

Principal: Allison Schuster-Jones

Approximate Enrollment: 510

GMAS schoolwide performance 6th – 8th grades

Reading Status – 62.18% grade level or above

English Language Arts – 68.85% developing learners or above

Math – 79.99% developing learners or above

DeRenne Middle School, ​1009 Clinch St., Savannah

DeRenne offers the Medical and Allied Health Science choice program. Each year students enroll in a healthcare science class that examines, “careers, safety procedures and communication skills relevant to various healthcare professions.” The school also makes efforts to bring in guest speakers as well as connect students, through field trips, to first-hand experiences interacting with local professionals.

Principal: Tammy Broadnax

Approximate Enrollment: 464

GMAS schoolwide performance 6th – 8th grades

Reading Status – 30.49% grade level or above

English Language Arts – 32.77% developing learners or above

Math – 34.58% developing learners or above

John W. Hubert Middle School, ​768 Grant St., Savannah ​

The Innovative Learning Academy at Hubert provides STEAM education through the use of Project Based Learning, according to the choice program guide. The school’s pathways include Engineering, Computer Science, Audio/Visual, and Culinary Arts. The guide details the learning opportunities within each pathway.

SCCPSS notes that Choice Program eligibility criteria is not required for Hubert Middle School. Students who apply for this program will be placed in the lottery.

Principal: Brian Dotson

Approximate Enrollment: 393

GMAS schoolwide performance 6th – 8th grades

Reading Status – 35.53% grade level or above

English Language Arts – 36.50% developing learners or above

Math – 35.01% developing learners or above

Southwest Middle School – Cinematic Studies, ​6030 Ogeechee Road, Savannah​

Students interested in exploring the history of mass media, script writing, storyboarding and production should consider this newer offering from SCCPSS. The choice guide assures that, “students will acquire a fundamental understanding of the media and film industry in the Savannah area, region, state, and beyond. This program will also serve as a pipeline to other Choice Programs at the high school level.”

Principal: Caroline Gordon-Jelks

Approximate Enrollment: 641

GMAS schoolwide performance 6th – 8th grades

Reading Status – 42.01% grade level or above

English Language Arts – 44.60% developing learners or above

Math – 46.25% developing learners or above

Tijuana Milton, Allied Health and Medical Choice Program coordinator,talks with Superintendent Denise Watts as he demonstrates the dummy used to give students a simulated experience of working with a patient during a tour of the Medical Choice Program classrooms at A.E. Beach High School.

Choice High Schools

Alfred Ely Beach High School, 3001 Hopkins St., Savannah

The school’s Medial and Allied Health Professions Program presents students with opportunities to learn medical terminology, the essentials of healthcare, patient care fundamentals and responses to emergencies among other areas. The district’s program guide states that, “Qualified students who show mastery of their skills will have the opportunity to work in an onsite public medical clinic sponsored by St. Joseph’s/Candler Hospital.” Students who complete the clinical rotation and other required criteria can become a Certified Patient Care Technician (PCT), a Phlebotomist or an Emergency Medical Responder. At the January school board meeting, Superintendent Denise Watts, Ed.D., acknowledged eight students from the Beach program who recently earned their phlebotomy certifications.

Principal: Craig Daughtry

Approximate Enrollment: 866

2023 Graduation Rate: 75.2%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC:

Algebra I – 51.3% developing learner & above

American Literature – 55% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 43.9% at grade level or above

Biology – 41.3% developing learner & above

History – 49.7% developing learner & above

Savannah Early College High School, 400 Pennsylvania Ave., Savannah

Students who want to gain a head start on college credits should consider this program. They can earn their high school diploma while potentially earning an associate’s degree or transferable college credit toward a bachelor’s degree. The credit comes from being dual enrolled in courses through Savannah State University (SSU). The program guide expresses that, “The initiative also seeks to change the face of higher education by targeting those students traditionally underrepresented on college campuses.” The school also offers the option to enroll in the Cloud Computing pathway courses, which were developed with feedback from Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, NCR, Accenture and Microsoft, among other technology companies.

Principal: Christina Conners

Approximate Enrollment: 144

2023 Graduation Rate: 100%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 66.7% developing learner & above

American Literature – 88.4% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 74.4% at grade level or above

Biology – 86.8% developing learner & above

History – 82.9% developing learner & above

Robert W. Groves High School, 201 Rommel Ave., Savannah

Groves High School offers two different choice programs.

The first is the Maritime Logistics Program, which is, according to the choice guide, “designed to provide students with access to the distribution, logistics and transportation industry. Mastery of standards through project-based learning, interviews with industry professionals, technical skills practice, leadership development activities and involvement in distribution and logistics related associations provide students with a competitive edge for entry into government/military services, the global market and/or post-secondary education.” Through a T a national industry-led assessment and certification system he Capstone of the program is the opportunity for all students to become Certified Logistic Technicians through.

Groves also houses the Aviation Manufacturing and Service Program, which is a newer offering. The program guide states, “Students will gain a fundamental knowledge base in aviation history and regulations, the basic principles of flight, aerospace careers, and factors influencing work systems, aerospace technologies, and basic aviation meteorology.” Savannah Technical College and Gulfstream Aerospace have partnered with SCCPSS to provide training certification opportunities and access other resources, job shadow and complete apprenticeships.

Principal: Monique Hazzard-Robinson

Approximate Enrollment: 965

2023 Graduation Rate: 79.1%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 24.3% developing learner & above

American Literature – 43.8% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 37.3% at grade level or above

Biology – 49.7% developing learner & above

History – 46.7% developing learner & above

*Facilities Notes: Groves High School will shift to the new multi-site 6-12 complex that is nearly complete along Rommel Ave. Pending final inspections, the facility should be fully online by August 2024. The proposed enrollment for the new Groves High School site is 1749 according to the recently approved Long-Range Facilities Plan Phase 1, which restructured attendance zones for the multi-site.

Islands High School, 170 Whitemarsh Island Road, Savannah

Islands’ Biological & Environmental Scientific Research Program introduces students to, “the real-world application of scientific inquiry through traditional as well as project-based learning.” Students are expected to enroll in Honors and/or Advanced Placement level science courses, as well.

The Veterinary Science Program includes coursework in Basic Agriculture, Small Animal Care, and Veterinary Science. The program won the Georgia Future Farmers of America (FFA) Veterinary Science Competition 2016 through 2019. A press release on SCCPSS’s website from 2019 stated that, “Islands High School has represented Georgia at the National FFA Veterinary Science [Career Development Event] CDE in 2016, 2017, and 2018. In 2017, the team placed 10th overall. In 2018, the team placed Gold (11th overall).”

Principal: Jimmie Cave

Approximate Islands Enrollment: 805

2023 Graduation Rate: 92.3%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 54.3% developing learner & above

American Literature – 87.4% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 83.4% at grade level or above

Biology – 91.3% developing learner & above

History – 85.4% developing learner & above

Herschel V. Jenkins High School, 1800 E Derenne Ave., Savannah

Jenkins offers families the chance to enroll in the School of Engineering Program. The curriculum is STEM centered. The choice guide states that, “Parents and students can expect specially trained teachers, smaller class sizes, pairing with students with similar life goals, and the possibility of college credit without the college costs.”

Principal: Heather Handy

Approximate Enrollment: 1,149

2023 Graduation Rate: 90%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC:

Algebra I – 33.3% developing learner & above

American Literature – 66.7% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 64.3% at grade level or above

Biology – 51.8% developing learner & above

History – 66% developing learner & above

Sol C. Johnson High School, 3012 Sunset Blvd., Savannah

Johnson High School offers families the only International Baccalaureate (IB) accredited school option in Chatham County. It has been an IB school since 2000. IBO.org states that, “IB programmes enable teachers to develop resilient, self-motivated young people who have the knowledge, skills, and sense of purpose they need to thrive throughout their lives and contribute to making the world a better place.” The SCCPSS choice guide states that, “This program encourages students to think independently and drive their own learning, which prepares them well for post-secondary opportunities.”

Principal: Derrick Dozier-Muhammad

Approximate Enrollment: 779

2023 Graduation Rate: 85.1%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 45.5% developing learner & above

American Literature – 54.3% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 49.0% at grade level or above

Biology – 48.9% developing learner & above

History – 53.1% developing learner & above

Windsor Forest High School, 12419 Largo Drive

Students interested in earning a commercial pilot license for unmanned aircraft systems should consider Windsor Forest’s Aviation Drone Program. The choice guide states, “Students will collaborate with SCCPSS’s Division of Operations and local contractors to apply their content knowledge in real work settings as they work on renovations and new construction projects within the Savannah-Chatham County School System.”

Windsor Forest will also offer the Construction/Electrical Program, which is new for the 2024 – 2025, school year. The focus is to help students, “gain skills to pursue a career in residential and commercial construction. Students will collaborate with local business and industry partners in the construction and electrical industries.”

Principal: Joanna Brooks

Approximate Windsor Forest Enrollment: 986

2023 Graduation Rate: 86.5%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 31.9% developing learner & above

American Literature – 60.0% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 47.7% at grade level or above

Biology – 61.8% developing learner & above

History – 55.1% developing learner & above

Woodville-Tompkins Technical & Career High School, 151 Coach Joe Turner St., Garden City

Students who are seeking, hands-on experience in real-work, real-world environments should consider Woodville-Tompkins. The SCCPSS choice guide states that the school provides students with “an intensive level of guidance and instruction designed to equip students with the skills needed to succeed in both secondary education and highly competitive job markets.”

Woodville-Tompkins is unique in that students who are waitlisted or do not meet Choice Program criteria could still be part of a shared program, which would allow a student to attend Woodville-Tompkins part-time for the career and technical classes.

Principal: Alfred McGuire

Approximate Enrollment: 700

2023 Graduation Rate: 100%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 85.4% developing learner & above

American Literature – 94.3% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 85.4% at grade level or above

Biology – 87.5% developing learner & above

History – 93.2% developing learner & above

School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High, 400 Pennsylvania Ave., Savannah

Potential pathways students can explore within the school’s STEAM Career Academy range from Business Communication, Sports and Entertainment Marketing, to Computer Science, Cosmetology and Welding among others. Entrepreneurship is a key focus within the curriculum along with the ability to participate in Junior Achievement’s 3 Dimension Education (3DE) model. 3DEschools.org states, “3de re-engineers high school education to be more relevant, experiential, and authentically-connected to the complexities of the real world in order to more fully prepare today’s students for the demands of tomorrow’s economy.”

The Choice Program guide notes that choice eligibility criteria is not required for Savannah High. Students who apply for this program will be placed in the lottery.

Principal: Staci Pottenger

Approximate Enrollment: 608

2023 Graduation Rate: 88.9%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 40.1% developing learner & above

American Literature – 41.5% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 33.3% at grade level or above

Biology – 39.5% developing learner & above

History – 25.6% developing learner & above

Savannah Arts Academy of Visual and Performing Arts, 500 Washington Ave., Savannah

Savannah Arts was named the 8th best high school in the state of Georgia and 277th best in the United States for 2023-24 by the ​U.S. News & World Report. The choice guide states that the school’s visual and performing arts program helps students “excel in the academics as well as the arts.” Students must meet academic requirements and audition as part of the application process. Auditions occur on Feb. 24, 2024.

Student auditions are ranked on a score of 1-100. The audition score will be added to each student’s application. Students applying will be seated according to their audition ranking, based on the number of seats available in each performing arts area. Siblings preference does apply to students who wish to attend Savannah Arts. Families should review Savannah Arts’ audition rubrics and requirements for more extensive information.

Principal: Anna Belue

Approximate Enrollment: 845

2023 Graduation Rate: 98.3%

GMAS schoolwide performance full year EOC

Algebra I – 75.7% developing learner & above

American Literature – 98.7% developing learner & above

Reading Status – 96.6% at grade level or above

Biology – 94.9% developing learner & above

History – 97.7% developing learner & above

The Groves High School Army JROTC keeps in step as during the annual Savannah MLK Day Parade on Monday, January 15, 2024.

JROTC Programs

Seven SCCPSS high schools offer Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) programs. The GADOE website states that high school students can, “enroll in a leadership/citizenship program coordinated under the umbrella of the [CTAE] Division of the [GADOE].” Of the seven SCCPSS JROTC schools, all but New Hampstead High School are also choice schools.

SCHOOL JRTOC PROGRAM Beach High School Army Groves High School Army Windsor Forest High School Army School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High Army New Hampstead High School Air Force Jenkins High School Navy Johnson High School Air Force

Joseph Schwartzburt is the education and workforce development report for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at JSchwartzburt@gannett.com.

