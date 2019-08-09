How Many Cicor Technologies Ltd. (VTX:CICN) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Cicor Technologies Ltd. (VTX:CICN) have power over the company. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Cicor Technologies is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of CHF137m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. In the chart below below, we can see that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CICN.

View our latest analysis for Cicor Technologies

SWX:CICN Ownership Summary, August 9th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Cicor Technologies?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

Cicor Technologies already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 16% of the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Cicor Technologies, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

SWX:CICN Income Statement, August 9th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Cicor Technologies. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.

Insider Ownership Of Cicor Technologies

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Cicor Technologies Ltd. in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It appears that the board holds about CHF992k worth of stock. This compares to a market capitalization of CHF137m. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.