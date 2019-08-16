How Many Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (ASX:CCL) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that used to be publicly owned tend to have lower insider ownership.

Coca-Cola Amatil has a market capitalization of AU$7.6b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions are noticeable on the share registry. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about CCL.

View our latest analysis for Coca-Cola Amatil

ASX:CCL Ownership Summary, August 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Coca-Cola Amatil?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Coca-Cola Amatil already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own 19% of the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Coca-Cola Amatil, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:CCL Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

Coca-Cola Amatil is not owned by hedge funds. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Coca-Cola Amatil

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.