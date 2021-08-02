Many communities host National Night Out

Aug. 2—HAVERHILL — National Night Out events in area communities will be held Tuesday, rain or shine, and will include free cookouts and other festivities. The public is invited to attend these free events.

Since its inception in 1984, National Night Out has worked to make neighborhoods safer by promoting partnerships between police and the community, neighborhood camaraderie and awareness of police programs in the community, including anti-crime and drug prevention efforts.

This community-police partnership is organized by the National Association of Town Watch in the United States and Canada. National Night Out events are free to the public.

The Haverhill Police Department is partnering with the Massachusetts State Police to bring some exciting demonstrations and activities for all ages to this year's event, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at Swasey Field on Blaisdell Street.

Haverhill police officers will be cooking and serving grilled hot dogs and hamburgers and will be handing out bottled water.

The North Andover Police Department and the North Andover Merchant's Association will host their event from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hayes Stadium behind the North Andover Middle School. Get a close-up view of fire engines, an assortment of police cruisers and all terrain vehicles and a Drug Enforcement Administration helicopter. Meet law enforcement canines from the Essex County Sheriff's Department and Mojo, North Andover's own police dog.

Also includes a cookout of hot dogs, hamburgers and bottled water. More than 30 local merchants/vendors will be offering promotional items and information. North Andover Youth Services and several high school sports teams will be hosting various activities for children.

Methuen's National Night Out takes place in several locations. The Methuen Arlington Neighborhood Association will host a big event in the Tenney Street Park at 141 Tenney St. from 5 to 7 p.m. that will include hot dogs, raffles for bicycles, and an ice cream table hosted by St. Andrews Church.

Methuen Police will have their pink cruiser, a motorcycle, a bomb detection dog and a Paw Patrol character at 5:30 p.m. Also attending are members of the Methuen Fire Department and Nevins Library representatives. Events are also expected to be held on Glenwood Avenue and Rebecca Way.

Lawrence Police and Andover Police are not holding National Night Out events.