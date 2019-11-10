How Many Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) Shares Do Institutions Own?

The big shareholder groups in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:CON) have power over the company. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

Continental has a market capitalization of €26b, so it's too big to fly under the radar. We'd expect to see both institutions and retail investors owning a portion of the company. In the chart below below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about CON.

View our latest analysis for Continental

XTRA:CON Ownership Summary, November 10th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Continental?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 25% of Continental. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Continental, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:CON Income Statement, November 10th 2019 More

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in Continental. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Continental

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.