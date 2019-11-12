How Many COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (HKG:1138) Shares Do Institutions Own?

A look at the shareholders of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation Co., Ltd. (HKG:1138) can tell us which group is most powerful. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. We also tend to see lower insider ownership in companies that were previously publicly owned.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of HK$22b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about 1138.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation does have institutional investors; and they hold 17% of the stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation's historic earnings and revenue, below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of COSCO SHIPPING Energy Transportation

The definition of company insiders can be subjective, and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.