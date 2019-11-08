How Many Cosmo Films Limited (NSE:COSMOFILMS) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. The flip side of that is that there are more than a few examples of insiders dumping stock prior to a period of weak performance. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Cosmo Films Limited (NSE:COSMOFILMS).

What Is Insider Selling?

Most investors know that it is quite permissible for company leaders, such as directors of the board, to buy and sell stock in the company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

Check out our latest analysis for Cosmo Films

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Cosmo Films

The Chairman & MD, Ashok Jaipuria, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for ₹6.0m worth of shares at a price of ₹215 each. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of ₹234, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 0.3% of Ashok Jaipuria's stake. Ashok Jaipuria was the only individual insider to sell shares in the last twelve months. Notably Ashok Jaipuria was also the biggest buyer, having purchased ₹14m worth of shares.

Ashok Jaipuria bought a total of 74400 shares over the year at an average price of ₹194. You can see the insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NSEI:COSMOFILMS Recent Insider Trading, November 8th 2019 More

Cosmo Films is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insiders at Cosmo Films Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw significant insider selling at Cosmo Films. In total, Chairman & MD Ashok Jaipuria dumped ₹11m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. Overall this makes us a bit cautious, but it's not the be all and end all.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Cosmo Films insiders own 48% of the company, currently worth about ₹2.1b based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Cosmo Films Insider Transactions Indicate?