How many crimes were reported in your Fort Worth neighborhood? This map will show you.

Thefts in Fort Worth continued to be the main criminal complaint that police responded to during the week of Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, according to crime data from the city.

Police responded to 102 theft calls during that week, easily outdistancing penal code violations at 83.

In all, police responded to 781 calls that week.

Of the 781 criminal complaints from Jan. 24 to Jan. 30, the other top types of calls included 77 assaults, 66 criminal mischief reports and 52 aggravated assaults.

This map displays the locations of crimes with multi-colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Jan. 24, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.

