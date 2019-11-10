How Many Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (NSE:CROMPTON) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited (NSE:CROMPTON) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Large companies usually have institutions as shareholders, and we usually see insiders owning shares in smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals isn't enormous, but it's not particularly small either. It has a market capitalization of ₹161b, which means it would generally expect to see some institutions on the share registry. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about CROMPTON.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors own 47% of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals is not owned by hedge funds. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board; and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board, themselves.