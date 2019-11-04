How Many Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So shareholders might well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It is perfectly legal for company insiders, including board members, to buy and sell stock in a company. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Darling Ingredients

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Chairman & CEO, Randall Stuewe, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$21.02 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$19.77. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Randall Stuewe.

Randall Stuewe divested 90000 shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$21.25. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:DAR Recent Insider Trading, November 4th 2019 More

Darling Ingredients Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen a bit of insider buying at Darling Ingredients. Independent Director Charles Adair purchased US$20k worth of shares in that period. It's great to see that insiders are only buying, not selling. However, in this case the amount invested recently is quite small.

Insider Ownership of Darling Ingredients

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 1.2% of Darling Ingredients shares, worth about US$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Darling Ingredients Tell Us?

We note a that there has been a bit of insider buying recently (but no selling). The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. Our analysis of Darling Ingredients insider transactions leaves us cautious. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company.