How many days till Christmas? Knoxville's ultimate last-minute guide to the holiday season

Twinkly lights, lit candles, hot cocoa, presents, stockings, Christmas trees and Santa - what’s not to love about the holiday season?

Well, if you feel like you barely recovered from Thanksgiving and you're fighting your inner Grinch, the fact that Christmas is less than a week away might be filling your heart with more anxiety than joy.

Luckily for you, there are still plenty of things to do and see so you can get your Christmas attitude adjusted with a minimum of stress.

So, in the spirit of what makes Christmas great, here’s a complete holiday guide for the procrastinators among us, whether you’re looking for holiday light shows to attend with the family, a spot to get your kids’ pictures taken with Santa or wondering how much time you have left to mail gifts.

Where to get your kids' photos with Santa

Malls are a classic place for kids to visit with Santa and get their photos taken. And in Knoxville, that means a trip to West Town Mall, where you can book a time slot online.

Not Santa, but Mrs. Claus will be stopping by Point B, 1020 Ebenezer Road, 4-7 p.m. Dec. 20. Kids get to make and take a craft and receive a complimentary waffle "dinner."

Santa’s Wonderland is at Bass Pro Shops, 3629 Outdoor Sportsman Place, Kodak, from now until Dec. 24; book appointment online at www.basspro.com/santa. Kids will receive a free photo with Santa and enjoy games and crafts.

Y12 Federal Credit Union, 9133 Middlebrook Pike, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Dec. 23.

Where to find the best holiday lights in 2023

Many of Knoxville's neighborhoods go all out during the holidays with light displays. Check out the Knox News map, or head straight to one of these annual traditions:

Boyd Family Christmas Light Show −Enjoy this vibrant and popular light show at 1936 Winter Winds Lane in West Knoxville that runs until 10 p.m. each night until Christmas. Check out facebook.com/BoydFamilyChristmasLightShow for more information.

Johnson Christmas display − This computer-animated Christmas light show at 4901 Fragrant Cloud Lane has been a festive holiday treat since 2005. Tune your radio to 91.5 FM at 6 p.m. for the accompanying music. Find more information at Facebook.com/johnsonchristmasTN.

Christmas on Conner − More than 7,500 lights have been programmed to twinkle, shine and dance to holiday songs at this Fountain City home at 3008 Conner Drive. Beginning at 5:30 p.m., tune to 91.5 FM to listen to the music.

Gray Eagle Lane − Almost all the homes in the Gray Eagle Springs subdivision in West Knoxville are elaborately decorated each holiday season. Be sure to drive through Gray Eagle Lane off of Bob Gray Road to experience it all, but be prepared to wait in a line.

Listen to the Lights − Enjoy a synchronized light show at 929 Oak Haven Road as you listen to music from your car. Tune in to 93.7 FM to get the full experience. And keep a look out for Santa! Go to facebook.com/BranchLights for more information.

There's still time to have a holly jolly holiday in downtown Knoxville

There's still plenty of time to shop for last-minute gifts and enjoy time with loved ones in downtown Knoxville:

Santa’s magical mailbox : Children can drop off their letter to Santa at the Market Square mailbox, designed and painted by local artist Paris Woodhull. The North Pole Postal Service is delivering letters dropped in the box by Christmas Eve.

Elf on the Shelf Adventure : Pick up a North Pole Pass at Mast General Store or the Knoxville Visitors Center and search for elves inside dozens of participating businesses; the scavenger hunt ends Jan. 7.

Peppermint Trail: Follow the trail of peppermints on downtown sidewalks for holiday-themed coffees, candies, cocktails and other creations from more than 75 merchants. Other flavors and scents, including gingerbread, eggnog, milk ’n cookies and more, can be found around almost every corner.

Holidays on Ice: The city’s open-air ice-skating rink in Market Square is open daily and nightly, seven days a week, for children and adults through Jan. 2.

Places to go in Tennessee if you just want to get out of town

You don’t have to leave the state to get that dreamy Christmas that you imagined but just don't have the energy to conjure up on your own.

Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg rank as top holiday destinations for travelers both local and global. Dollywood's Smoky Mountain Christmas is a cherished tradition for many and this year features a new Joyful drone show. Gatlinburg, meanwhile, is celebrating 50 years of “Festival of Trees," an annual tradition that marks the beginning of the holiday season.

If you want to get a little more off the beaten track, though, check out Knox News' round-up of perfectly charming Christmas destinations.

If you're still doing some really last-minute shopping

Last-minute shoppers should be aware of early holiday closures at businesses around Knoxville, notably on Christmas Eve, especially because most stores will closed on Christmas Day. You don't want to show up empty-handed to that family party.

As you make your final lists and check them twice, here is a rundown of specific store hours.

What if you really don't want to cook on Christmas Day?

Relax, no need to Google "How to defrost a turkey in less than a day," followed by a quick internet search for salmonella symptoms.

Knox News has you covered with this round-up of East Tennessee and Knoxville restaurants that will be open on the festive holiday.

Christmas shipping deadlines: Get your gifts there in time

If you want to mail that present in time for it to reach your friends or family members by Christmas or Kwanzaa, or if you’re still planning to order gifts, here are some shipping deadlines to be aware of.

Whether you’re using the U.S. Postal Service, UPS or FedEx, the very last day for Christmas deliveries ranges from Dec. 20 to 22, but you will end up paying extra, so plan accordingly if you’d like to save a few bucks.

