How many days till Christmas? Ultimate countdown guide to the best holiday season in OKC

Twinkly lights, lit candles, hot cocoa, presents, stockings, Christmas trees and Santa, what’s not to love about the holiday season?

Christmas is fast approaching, Hanukkah has already started and Kwanzaa will close out the year’s festivities.

Although we don't typically get snow during the holidays here in metro Oklahoma City like many other states around the country — or central Oklahoma — might, there is enough Christmas spirit to go around.

Many events are happening around the metro and whether you’re looking for holiday light shows to attend with the family, a spot to get your kids’ pictures taken with Santa or wondering how much time you have left to mail gifts to family members across the country, here’s your complete holiday guide.

How many days till Christmas?

The countdown has started.

Christmas 2023 shipping deadlines: Get your gifts there in time

If you want to mail that present in time for it to reach your friends or family members by Christmas or Kwanzaa or if you’re still planning to order gifts, there are some shipping deadlines to be aware of.

Whether you’re using the U.S. Postal Service, UPS or FedEx, the very last day for Christmas deliveries ranges from Dec. 20-22, but you might end up paying a hefty fee, so plan accordingly if you’d like to save a few bucks.

Where to get your kids' photos with Santa in OKC

Santas are all the popular malls and shopping areas in OKC. Booking your visit and photo op in advance can help you save time. You can get those memories captured in more than 5 spots across Oklahoma City, from Bass Pro Shops to Sooner Mall in Norman.

Best Christmas lights in Oklahoma

There is an abundance of Christmas lights displays in the OKC metro and throughout Oklahoma.

Whether you’re looking for a spot close to home or are willing to make a trek, options around the state include Edmond Electric's Luminance, Christmas Light Show at The Station in Moore and Yukon’s Christmas in the Park.

Finding the brightest and biggest light displays is easy with our comprehensive guide.

Small-town Christmas in Oklahoma

Whether it's the rustic hometown the heroine is returning to or a tiny hamlet she's just passing through, the message of so many wildly popular yuletide telefilms couldn't be clearer: There's just something special about a small-town Christmas.

In Oklahoma, festive small-town Christmases are fairly easy to find practically everywhere you go, but some rural Sooner State communities are especially adept at decking the halls.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: How many days till Christmas? Ultimate planning guide for Oklahoma