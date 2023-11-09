Many dead, injured in Beit Lahiya air strike

TechCrunch

Amazon announced today a new One Medical membership benefit for Prime members, giving them access to affordable healthcare services for $9 per month or $99 annually. Originally $199 a year, members are saving $100 on One Medical’s 24/7 virtual care services as well as in-person visits at locations across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Portland, among hundreds of other cities. Additionally, members can bring the savings to their loved ones.