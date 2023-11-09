Many dead, injured in Beit Lahiya air strike
An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza has killed several people and left many injured. (Nov 9.)
An Israeli airstrike in northern Gaza has killed several people and left many injured. (Nov 9.)
With the conflict about to enter its second month, photojournalists continue to capture dramatic, often heartbreaking images from the ground in Gaza.
A resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict may seem more remote than ever. But experts say Israel can still fight Hamas in a way that leaves open the possibility of peace.
President Biden is attempting to balance his administration’s support of Israel with growing concerns about the safety of civilians in the Gaza Strip as violence in the region continues to escalate.
Now that's just bad luck.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay announced the news of Matt Ulrich's death on X, formerly Twitter, on Wednesday.
Critics are slamming the streamer's new No. 1 show — but fans can totally see the light.
The U.S. Supreme Court is now considering a major case concerning gun rights and appeared to lean toward upholding a law that bans domestic abusers from owning guns after hearing oral arguments this week.
Humor and even courage can make you appear sexy, according to research.
The CFPB said that from 2015 to 2021, Citi “treated Armenian Americans as criminals who were likely to commit fraud.”
You can snag an Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon or Walmart for $349 as part of an early Black Friday deal. That’s a discount of $50, representing a 13 percent savings.
The news comes the same week that General Motors, Cruise’s parent company, recalled all its vehicles amid safety concerns.
"There's an inner beauty you need to capture. It's not sexy, it's an attitude," said photographer Jeff Lipsky, who shot The Rock for the 2016 cover.
Walmart's Black Friday sale has come early this year and includes $50 off the new Apple Watch 9
Both girls and boys should be vaccinated against HPV in order to prevent cervical cancer and other forms of cancer, according to a new study.
Amazon announced today a new One Medical membership benefit for Prime members, giving them access to affordable healthcare services for $9 per month or $99 annually. Originally $199 a year, members are saving $100 on One Medical’s 24/7 virtual care services as well as in-person visits at locations across the U.S., including Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and Portland, among hundreds of other cities. Additionally, members can bring the savings to their loved ones.
Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad tablet has dropped down to $249 in an early Black Friday deal. That’s the best price we’ve seen all year and amounts to a reduction of nearly 25 percent.
Save over 55% and take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Samsung has announced its own generative AI model, which could debut on Galaxy S24 devices in early 2024. Gauss can handle tasks like composing emails and generating images.
Recent studies link soda consumption to obesity and future alcohol use.
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear won reelection despite being hammered on the issue.