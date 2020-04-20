How Many Delfi Limited (SGX:P34) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year?

We note that a Delfi Limited (SGX:P34) insider, , recently sold worth of stock for per share. However we note that the sale only shrunk their holding by .

Delfi Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Group CEO Tiong Choon Chuang bought S$983k worth of shares at a price of S$0.69 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$0.70. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for Delfi share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was Tiong Choon Chuang.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Delfi Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Based on our data, Delfi insiders have about 1.3% of the stock, worth approximately S$5.5m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Delfi Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Delfi insiders are expecting a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Delfi has 2 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore these.

