How many Democrats are in the Senate? A look at the numbers as 2024 elections approach.
The 2024 presidential election may be taking up most of the political limelight as we head into peak campaign season, but 33 senators and every member of the House of Representatives is also up for re-election.
Democrats currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate. Many voters are closely watching Senate seats that could flip, like that of Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia who will not seek re-election. Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is being challenged by Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.
How many Democrats are in the Senate?
There are 48 Democrats in the Senate. The Democrats currently control the upper chamber with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D.-NY, as majority leader. Schumer has led the Senate since the Democrats took control of it in 2021.
Though Democrats have fewer party-affiliated seats than Republicans, the three independent Senators caucus with the Democrats. This brings the Democrats’ official tally to 51 of the 100 seats.
Here’s who fills every Democratic seat in the 118th Congress:
Arizona: Mark Kelly
California: Laphonza Butler and Alex Padilla
Colorado: Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper
Connecticut: Richard Blumenthal and Christopher Murphy
Delaware: Tom Carper and Chris Coons
Georgia: Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock
Hawaii: Mazie Horono and Brian Schatz
Illinois: Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin
Maryland: Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen
Massachusetts: Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren
Michigan: Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow
Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith
Montana: Jon Tester
Nevada: Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen
New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen
New Jersey: Cory Booker and Bob Menendez
New Mexico: Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján
New York: Kristen Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer
Ohio: Sherrod Brown
Oregon: Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden
Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr. and John Fetterman
Rhode Island: Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse
Vermont: Peter Welch
Virginia: Tim Kaine and Mark Warner
Washington: Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray
West Virginia: Joe Manchin
Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin
There are 20 Senate seats up for re-election in 2024, plus the three independent seats. Read more here about the races to watch next year.
How many Republicans are in the Senate?
There are 49 Republicans in the Senate in 2023. Republicans held the majority from 2015 to 2021 with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the helm as majority leader. McConnell is currently the Senate minority leader.
Here are the Republicans currently serving in the 118th Congress:
Alabama: Katie Boyd Britt and Tommy Tuberville
Alaska: Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan
Arkansas: John Boozman and Tom Cotton
Florida: Marco Rubio and Rick Scott
Idaho: Mike Crapo and James Risch
Indiana: Mike Braun and Todd Young
Iowa: Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley
Kansas: Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran
Kentucky: Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul
Louisiana: Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy
Maine: Susan Collins
Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker
Missouri: Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt
Montana: Steve Daines
Nebraska: Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts
North Carolina: Ted Budd and Thom Tillis
North Dakota: Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven
Ohio: J.D. Vance
Oklahoma: James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin
South Carolina: Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott
South Dakota: Mike Rounds and John Thune
Tennessee: Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty
Texas: John Cornyn and Ted Cruz
Utah: Mike Lee and Mitt Romney
West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito
Wisconsin: Ron Johnson
Wyoming: John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis
There are 10 Republican seats up for re-election in 2024.
How many independents are there in the Senate?
Three independents serve in the Senate in 2023; all three of their seats are up for re-election in 2024. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the longest-serving independent member of Congress in U.S. history. Angus King, the senator from Maine, is the state’s first independent Senator and has served since 2013.
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona left the Democratic party in December 2022, citing “political extremes” and a “broken partisan system.” Sinema’s decision did not change the Democratic majority, and Majority Leader Schumer confirmed she would maintain her committee assignments.
After her departure, Sinema said she planned to caucus with Democrats but remain uninvolved in party leadership votes and advancing broader Democratic efforts.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How many Democrats are in the Senate? The party has narrow control.