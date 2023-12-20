How many Democrats are in the Senate? A look at the numbers as 2024 elections approach.

The 2024 presidential election may be taking up most of the political limelight as we head into peak campaign season, but 33 senators and every member of the House of Representatives is also up for re-election.

Democrats currently hold a narrow majority in the Senate. Many voters are closely watching Senate seats that could flip, like that of Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat from West Virginia who will not seek re-election. Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is being challenged by Republican Kari Lake and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego.

How many Democrats are in the Senate?

There are 48 Democrats in the Senate. The Democrats currently control the upper chamber with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D.-NY, as majority leader. Schumer has led the Senate since the Democrats took control of it in 2021.

Though Democrats have fewer party-affiliated seats than Republicans, the three independent Senators caucus with the Democrats. This brings the Democrats’ official tally to 51 of the 100 seats.

Here’s who fills every Democratic seat in the 118th Congress:

Arizona: Mark Kelly

California: Laphonza Butler and Alex Padilla

Colorado: Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper

Connecticut: Richard Blumenthal and Christopher Murphy

Delaware: Tom Carper and Chris Coons

Georgia: Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock

Hawaii: Mazie Horono and Brian Schatz

Illinois: Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin

Maryland: Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen

Massachusetts: Ed Markey and Elizabeth Warren

Michigan: Gary Peters and Debbie Stabenow

Minnesota: Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith

Montana: Jon Tester

Nevada: Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen

New Hampshire: Maggie Hassan and Jeanne Shaheen

New Jersey: Cory Booker and Bob Menendez

New Mexico: Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Luján

New York: Kristen Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer

Ohio: Sherrod Brown

Oregon: Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden

Pennsylvania: Bob Casey Jr. and John Fetterman

Rhode Island: Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse

Vermont: Peter Welch

Virginia: Tim Kaine and Mark Warner

Washington: Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray

West Virginia: Joe Manchin

Wisconsin: Tammy Baldwin

There are 20 Senate seats up for re-election in 2024, plus the three independent seats. Read more here about the races to watch next year.

How many Republicans are in the Senate?

There are 49 Republicans in the Senate in 2023. Republicans held the majority from 2015 to 2021 with Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., at the helm as majority leader. McConnell is currently the Senate minority leader.

Here are the Republicans currently serving in the 118th Congress:

Alabama: Katie Boyd Britt and Tommy Tuberville

Alaska: Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan

Arkansas: John Boozman and Tom Cotton

Florida: Marco Rubio and Rick Scott

Idaho: Mike Crapo and James Risch

Indiana: Mike Braun and Todd Young

Iowa: Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley

Kansas: Roger Marshall and Jerry Moran

Kentucky: Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul

Louisiana: Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy

Maine: Susan Collins

Mississippi: Cindy Hyde-Smith and Roger Wicker

Missouri: Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt

Montana: Steve Daines

Nebraska: Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts

North Carolina: Ted Budd and Thom Tillis

North Dakota: Kevin Cramer and John Hoeven

Ohio: J.D. Vance

Oklahoma: James Lankford and Markwayne Mullin

South Carolina: Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott

South Dakota: Mike Rounds and John Thune

Tennessee: Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty

Texas: John Cornyn and Ted Cruz

Utah: Mike Lee and Mitt Romney

West Virginia: Shelley Moore Capito

Wisconsin: Ron Johnson

Wyoming: John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis

There are 10 Republican seats up for re-election in 2024.

How many independents are there in the Senate?

Three independents serve in the Senate in 2023; all three of their seats are up for re-election in 2024. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is the longest-serving independent member of Congress in U.S. history. Angus King, the senator from Maine, is the state’s first independent Senator and has served since 2013.

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona left the Democratic party in December 2022, citing “political extremes” and a “broken partisan system.” Sinema’s decision did not change the Democratic majority, and Majority Leader Schumer confirmed she would maintain her committee assignments.

After her departure, Sinema said she planned to caucus with Democrats but remain uninvolved in party leadership votes and advancing broader Democratic efforts.

