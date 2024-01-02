How many distracted driving violations were there in Ohio in 2023? Data shows large spike

Apr 25, 2023; Columbus, OH, US; Ohio State Highway Patrol Sargent Brandi Allen tries to talk to a driver who had a dog in her lap, the dog tries to say hello to officer Allen. Mandatory Credit: Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch

Hey Ohio, maybe make it your New Year's resolution not to text and drive? Otherwise, thousands of you will get citations for distracted driving this year if it's anything like 2023.

And that's all the more likely with Ohio's new distracted driving law, which went into effect Oct. 5 of last year, making texting and other driving distractions a primary offense, meaning police can pull you over for it without other reason.

Here's how the state's new distracted driving law is driving up reported violations in Ohio.

Distracted driving enforcement way up in Ohio since law took effect

In the 90-day period since the law took effect (ending Dec. 24), Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is responsible for traffic enforcement on highways, reported 3,338 violations for distracted driving, according to a Patrol dashboard. In the previous 90-day period, troopers had only issued around 1,380 citations.

While reported violations initially climbed substantially (on Oct. 10 OSHP issued 86 compared to 16 on Oct. 4), the averages have leveled off at a lower level and averaged around 22 violations a day from Dec. 18 to Dec. 24, according to dashboard data.

In all, there were 8,656 violations in Ohio from Jan. 1 to Dec. 25 in 2023.

Distracted driving caused 28 fatal crashes in Ohio this year

Distracted driving caused 28 fatalities in crashes in the state this year, according to patrol data. In all, there were 8,685 crashes as a result of distracted driving.

Of that, 3,000 led to injuries, 220 of which were considered serious injuries.

Since 2018, there have been over 69,000 distracted driving crashes in Ohio and 2,000 traffic fatalities directly caused by distracted driving.

Where am I most likely to get a distracted driving ticket in Ohio?

According to data, the top places for violations in 2023 are unsurprisingly on some of the highest volume interstates in Ohio:

Interstate 71: 597 violations Interstate 80: 519 violations Interstate 75: 451 violations U.S. Highway 20: 317 violations

How does the Ohio State Highway Patrol define distracted driving?

OSHP defines distracted driving as "any non-driving activity a person engages in that has potential to distract him or her from the primary task of driving and increases the risk of crashing."

Essentially, that means doing anything that takes your eyes off the road during driving. There are three kinds of distractions:

Manual: Anything that takes your hands off the wheel, like eating, grooming or even adjusting car settings for too long.

Visual: Anything that takes your eyes off the road, including looking at phones or looking at wildlife, pedestrians or roadside crashes.

Cognitive: Anything that takes your mind off the road, like talking to your passengers, talking on a cellphone or daydreaming.

Some distractions, like sending a text message, incorporate all three and are more dangerous, according to the OSHP.

What are the penalties for distracted driving?

The penalties for distracted driving include:

First offense: A fine of up to $150 and two points on your license.

Second offense within two years: fine of up to $250 and three points on your license.

Third offense within two years: fine of up to $500, four points on your license and a 90-day driver's license suspension.

Fines are doubled cellphones use while driving in a work zone.

