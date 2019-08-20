How Many Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year?

We often see insiders buying up shares in companies that perform well over the long term. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So before you buy or sell Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE), you may well want to know whether insiders have been buying or selling.

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It's quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, such insiders must disclose their trading activities, and not trade on inside information.

Insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing. But equally, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether. As Peter Lynch said, 'insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise.'

Earthstone Energy Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive Vice President of Accounting & Administration, Tony Oviedo, sold US$77k worth of shares at a price of US$6.38 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$3.49. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Tony Oviedo.

You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ESTE Recent Insider Trading, August 20th 2019

Does Earthstone Energy Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Our data suggests Earthstone Energy insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$3.7m. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Earthstone Energy Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Earthstone Energy stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that Earthstone Energy is growing earnings. Insiders own relatively few shares in the company, and when you consider the sales, we're not particularly excited about the stock. We'd certainly think twice before buying! Therefore, you should should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for Earthstone Energy.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.