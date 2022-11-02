Many Would Be Envious Of Technology One's (ASX:TNE) Excellent Returns On Capital

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. With that in mind, the ROCE of Technology One (ASX:TNE) looks attractive right now, so lets see what the trend of returns can tell us.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Technology One:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.45 = AU$104m ÷ (AU$432m - AU$199m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

Thus, Technology One has an ROCE of 45%. That's a fantastic return and not only that, it outpaces the average of 9.3% earned by companies in a similar industry.

In the above chart we have measured Technology One's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Technology One.

How Are Returns Trending?

It's hard not to be impressed by Technology One's returns on capital. The company has consistently earned 45% for the last five years, and the capital employed within the business has risen 64% in that time. With returns that high, it's great that the business can continually reinvest its money at such appealing rates of return. If these trends can continue, it wouldn't surprise us if the company became a multi-bagger.

On another note, while the change in ROCE trend might not scream for attention, it's interesting that the current liabilities have actually gone up over the last five years. This is intriguing because if current liabilities hadn't increased to 46% of total assets, this reported ROCE would probably be less than45% because total capital employed would be higher.The 45% ROCE could be even lower if current liabilities weren't 46% of total assets, because the the formula would show a larger base of total capital employed. So with current liabilities at such high levels, this effectively means the likes of suppliers or short-term creditors are funding a meaningful part of the business, which in some instances can bring some risks.

The Key Takeaway

Technology One has demonstrated its proficiency by generating high returns on increasing amounts of capital employed, which we're thrilled about. And long term investors would be thrilled with the 159% return they've received over the last five years. So while investors seem to be recognizing these promising trends, we still believe the stock deserves further research.

