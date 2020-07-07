How Many EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) Shares Do Institutions Own?

Every investor in EQT Holdings Limited (ASX:EQT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

EQT Holdings is a smaller company with a market capitalization of AU$529m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholder can tell us about EQT Holdings.

ASX:EQT Ownership Breakdown July 7th 2020 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About EQT Holdings?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in EQT Holdings. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone, since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of EQT Holdings, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ASX:EQT Earnings and Revenue Growth July 7th 2020 More

EQT Holdings is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is Pengana Capital Ltd. with 6.9% of shares outstanding. Australian Foundation Investment Company Limited is the second largest shareholder owning 6.4% of common stock, and Paradice Investment Management Pty Ltd. holds about 6.2% of the company stock.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 20 have the combined ownership of 50% in the company, suggesting that no one share holder has significant control over the company.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There is some analyst coverage of the stock, but it could still become more well known, with time.