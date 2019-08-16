How Many F.E. Bording A/S (CPH:BORD B) Shares Do Institutions Own?

If you want to know who really controls F.E. Bording A/S (CPH:BORD B), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. Companies that have been privatized tend to have low insider ownership.

With a market capitalization of ø190m, F.E. Bording is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about BORD B.

View our latest analysis for F.E. Bording

CPSE:BORD B Ownership Summary, August 16th 2019 More

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About F.E. Bording?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that F.E. Bording does have institutional investors; and they hold 10% of the stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of F.E. Bording, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

CPSE:BORD B Income Statement, August 16th 2019 More

F.E. Bording is not owned by hedge funds. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of F.E. Bording

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our information suggests that F.E. Bording A/S insiders own under 1% of the company. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. It seems the board members have no more than ø41k worth of shares in the ø190m company. I generally like to see a board more invested. However it might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying.