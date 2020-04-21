The Many Facets of Ethical Cookware

It’s clear that COVID-19 has sent us all into the kitchen for a crash course in menu planning. Many of us are brushing up on ingredient sourcing and preparation techniques. Cooking, which used to be either a chore, hobby or Instagram photo-sharing opportunity, is now more of a daily sanity anchor. We are paying attention to our culinary skills and their familial importance the way peasants have for centuries. The kitchen is now the center of many a household universe.

But what are we cooking with? As we rediscover what is important and what is meaningful, are our cooking tools up to the quality, decency and ethical standards we aspire to? Or are our tools the cheapest, low quality, unethically sourced/produced ones that we used to think were OK?

As Sarah Willersdorf, head of luxury at Boston Consulting Group, put it in an article for Financial Times, “What the new normal looks like…is not clear yet, but we do expect enduring changes in consumer behavior—with customers being even more health and environmentally aware…”

Enter Bryan Hurley, president of Americraft Cookware and owner of 360 Cookware by Americraft. For over 40 years, he and his father Dave have been outliers in the cookware world. Why? Because they make everything they sell in the world’s most environmentally advanced factory. That factory, by the way, is in America’s heartland, Wisconsin. At 360, people are actually paid a decent living wage. And, they have health and retirement plans, too.

With many of us focusing on impact investing, it may be time to realize there is also a category one could call “impact purchasing.” If your goal is to make the world a better place, then impact purchasing should also be a component of your lifestyle “portfolio.” It may be time to realize that being ethical is the definition of a luxury purchase.

I sat down with Hurley, social distancing observed, and asked him a few questions. “We are a small, family-owned company focused on one thing and one thing only—making heirloom quality cookware and bakeware in the most ethical and environmental manner possible,” he explained.

Nice words, but let’s get granular. What makes a pan or pot “heirloom quality?” According to Hurley, it starts with “sourcing the highest grades of materials possible, like 400-series and food-safe 316-series stainless steel. Then, bending and finishing them only by the hands of true veteran craftspeople. The mirrored finish is achieved entirely by a mechanical process. No chemicals are used.”

That seems clear, so let’s move on to the ethical part. “If you ever saw how a Chinese factory makes the pots and pans you cook with, you wouldn’t believe it. Workers are like slaves. They often don’t have legal papers to work in the factory, so the company can do anything they want to them. Long hours, unsafe conditions, zero benefits or protections when…not if…they are injured. Then, the super toxic pollution from the manufacturing process is just dumped into the nearest river or left to flow untreated into the earth. People die from this poison,” Hurley said. “There is a reason a complete set of cookware in a box store can cost as little as $99 dollars. The cost of human and environmental suffering is put on Chinese and Asian workers, and the earth.”

