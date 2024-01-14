Many farm and food indicators dropped back in 2023

If 2022 was a year of record highs in the U.S. food and agricultural sectors, 2023 saw many key indicators drop back.

Some of those declines were welcome. Food prices increased sharply in 2022, and the 9.9% increase in the consumer price index (CPI) for food was the highest annual rate of food price inflation in decades.

Average food prices are still high, but at least the rate of increase has slowed dramatically. In November, the food CPI was up just 2.9% from the same month in 2022. Products like eggs, milk and pork have seen actual retail price declines.

One reason for slower food price inflation is that farm-level prices for many commodities have declined over this past year. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) reports that an index of prices paid to farmers declined by 15% between November 2022 and November 2023.

Price declines for some commodities have been much sharper. Corn prices are down 28% over that same period, and farm-level egg prices dropped by 47% from the elevated levels of late 2022. The 2023 corn crop was much larger than the one harvested in 2022, and egg production recovered from the impacts of an avian influenza outbreak.

Focusing on the five farm products most important to Missouri agriculture, prices for soybeans, corn, hogs, and poultry are all down from a year ago. The one big exception is cattle. Largely because drought has reduced cattle numbers and beef supplies, cattle prices increased by 19% over the last year. That’s one reason why consumer beef prices are up more than prices of most other food items this year.

Another indicator that is down sharply this year is the cost of the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP). Monthly benefits peaked at about $11 billion in November and December 2022, but had dropped to a little over $7 billion in September 2023, according to USDA data.

More recent data confirms a large decline in the cost to taxpayers of the program. In October and November 2023, for example, the Treasury Department reports that total SNAP spending was down by 30% from the same period last year.

This sharp decline is not because of program enrollment — about the same number of people were receiving SNAP benefits in September 2023 as was the case the previous year.

Instead, it is because the average monthly SNAP benefit dropped dramatically, from $214 per beneficiary in September 2022 to $179 in September 2023. The main reason is the expiration of special pandemic-related policies that gave a temporary boost to SNAP benefits.

Besides cattle prices, one other important farm sector indicator did not see a decline in 2023. An index of farm production costs was essentially the same in November 2023 as it was a year earlier. While prices for fertilizer, fuel and some other inputs declined from their 2022 peaks, higher interest rates and labor costs kept the overall index from falling.

The drop in farm commodity prices is the primary reasons that U.S. net farm income is down in 2023 from the record level set in 2022. Our institute projects a further decline in net farm income in 2024, as lower prices for many farm commodities outweigh expected declines in some farm production expenses.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Many farm and food indicators dropped back in 2023