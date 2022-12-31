Many folks arrested in southern Ohio drug sweep

Dec. 30—PORTSMOUTH — Ohio authorities were busy over the month of December, arresting 18 people in Scioto, Ross and Pike counties on drug, weapon and stolen property charges.

Police took large amounts of meth and fentanyl off the streets, as well as pistols, rifles, shotguns and stolen vehicles.

Dubbed "Operation Silent Night," the monthlong sweep led by the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force will lead to multiple felony charges mainly in Pike County.

However, police noted the crackdown focused on contraband being sold throughout Ross, Pike and Scioto counties.

The operation kicked off Dec. 8, when police raided a home in Latham, arresting two people on charges of receiving stolen property and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.

Seven days a later, a search warrant in Waverly turned up $12,000 worth of meth, stolen four-wheelers and firearms. Four people were arrested as a result of that raid.

On Dec. 22, police launched three raids in Pike County, taking nine suspects into custody and seizing meth, fentanyl, stolen vehicles and firearms.

Police buttoned up the operation with two arrests, one on Dec. 23 and the other on Dec. 28.

In addition to the Southern Ohio Organized and Major Crimes Task Force, other participating agencies included the U.S. 23 Major Crimes Task Force, Pike County Sheriff, Ross County Sheriff, Scioto County Sheriff, Pike County Prosecutor's Office, Pike County Adult Probation, New Boston PD, Waverly PD, Piketon PD, Portsmouth PD, Chillicothe PD and the Ironton PD.

The news release also gave a special shout-out to the officers serving on the Portsmouth PD SWAT Team, the Chillicothe PD SWAT Team, the Ross County SWAT Team and the Pike County SERT Team.